Adana’s unceasing flavors dazzle gastronomy festival

Adana’s unceasing flavors dazzle gastronomy festival

ADANA
Adana’s unceasing flavors dazzle gastronomy festival

The southern city of Adana, Türkiye’s culinary gem where food thrives round-the-clock, sizzled with flavor this weekend, hosting a vibrant gastronomy festival that showcased its iconic cuisine and bold regional delicacies.

From the first light of dawn to the late-night bustle, both locals and visitors can experience a feast of flavors, from the city’s famed "kebabs" to traditional delicacies like "çiğer," "mumbar" and "şırdan."

The festival took place alongside the city’s daily culinary rituals. At Kazancılar Çarşısı, where the historic “Ciğerciler sokağı” comes alive with smoke rising from grills, early risers enjoy "çiğer kebap," grilled liver skewers served piping hot.

Those preferring a lighter start opt for "sıkma," a flatbread filled with cheese and onion, or "börek," made from thin dough stuffed with savory fillings.

Adana’s signature "Adana kebabı," minced lanb seasoned with spices and grilled on skewers, remains a favorite at restaurants across the city, embodying the locals’ enduring passion for meat.

As the evening unfolds, "şırdan," made by stuffing one camber of a lamb’s stomach with liver, rice, tomato paste and spices, and "mumbar," a casing filled with bulgur, minced meat and spices, draw crowds well past midnight.

Sweet specialties like "halka tatlısı," a deep-fried, ring-shaped sweet made from a simple dough, are available throughout the day.

“We start breakfast with liver, eat kebab for lunch, enjoy desserts in the afternoon and return to şırdan at night. Here, love for kebab never ends,” said Cihangir Korkmaz, a local restaurateur.

“The city truly lives and breathes food at every house. At night, we take guests to şırdan. They are always delighted,” said Yasemin Dağtekin, a visitor.

Festival vendors emphasize that these culinary traditions, many carrying geographical indication status, offer both locals and international visitors a chance to savor Adana’s diverse flavors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

    Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

  2. Aid trucks cross into Gaza

    Aid trucks cross into Gaza

  3. CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

    CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release

  4. Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

    Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

  5. Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report

    Greece faces EU pressure over Türkiye’s SAFE participation: Report
Recommended
CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlus release

CHP rallies in Brussels to call for İmamoğlu's release
Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers

Indians top the charts as GoTürkiye’s most engaged followers
Türkiye, Iraq reach draft agreement on sharing water as drought worsens

Türkiye, Iraq reach draft agreement on sharing water as drought worsens
National volleyball team captain Eda Erdem appointed UN Women goodwill ambassador

National volleyball team captain Eda Erdem appointed UN Women goodwill ambassador
Istanbul hosts L’Etape Türkiye cycling race

Istanbul hosts L’Etape Türkiye cycling race
Ankara mayor slams investigation request over municipality concerts

Ankara mayor slams investigation request over municipality concerts
WORLD Russia attacks Ukraines power grid as peace process at dramatic moment

Russia attacks Ukraine's power grid as peace process at 'dramatic moment'

Russia attacked Ukraine’s power grid overnight, part of an ongoing campaign to cripple Ukrainian energy infrastructure before winter, and expressed “extreme concern” over the U.S. potentially providing Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine.
ECONOMY New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

New strategy on horizon for $100 bln Türkiye-US trade goal

Türkiye and the United States are working on a renewed strategy to reach their long-standing $100 billion bilateral trade target, with a focus on strengthening cooperation in strategic sectors such as white goods, textiles, automotive, tourism, technology, nuclear energy and beyond.
SPORTS Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

Türkiye thrashes Bulgaria in World Cup qualifiers

The Turkish national football team beat Bulgaria 6-1 on Oct 11 night, thanks to superb performances of its young stars.
﻿