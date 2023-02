Adamo to meet Turkish fans

ISTANBUL

Adamo to meet Turkish fans: Italian-Belgian composer and singer Sir Salvatore Adamo, simply known as Adamo, will take the stage at İş Towers Hall on Feb 10. The musician, the owner of popular Turkish songs such as ‘Her Yerde Kar Var,’ ‘Karlar Düşer’ and ‘Komşu Kızı,’ has sold 100 million albums worldwide. He now lives in Belgium, and is still touring.