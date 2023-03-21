Adam Sandler receives Mark Twain Prize

Adam Sandler receives Mark Twain Prize

WASHINGTON
Adam Sandler receives Mark Twain Prize

Adam Sandler placed his hand on the bronze bust of Mark Twain and speculated that it “one day might be the weapon used to bludgeon me in my sleep.”

A host of comedic and entertainment royalty gathered at Washington’s Kennedy Center as Sandler was presented with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Presenters including Drew Barrymore, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, Jennifer Aniston, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, and Luis Guzmán gave testimonials to Sandler’s creative longevity, while poking occasional fun at his uneven movie output and tendency to cast all his friends in his movies.

Sandler’s longtime writing and production partner Tim Herlihy joked that the pair were responsible for “31 motion pictures with a combined Rotten Tomatoes score of 59.”

Buscemi, known largely for dramatic and often violent roles, portrayed a string of comedic characters in Sandler movies.

“He takes his comedy very seriously. I laugh hard at everything I do with him,” he said.

Buscemi also singled out Sandler’s musical comedy, including “The Chanukah Song,” which became a multiplatinum hit. “His comedy songs alone deserve this reward,” he said.

At the end of the night, Sandler paid tribute to his parents and siblings for arming him with “that weird irrational confidence thing that I guess I still have”

Sandler, 56, first came to national attention as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live.” After being fired from the cast following a five-year stint, Sandler launched a wildly successful movie career that has spanned more than 30 films, grossing over $3 billion worldwide.

Sandler’s top hits include “Happy Gilmore,” “The Wedding Singer” and “You Don’t Mess with the Zohan.” Although primarily known for slapstick comedy and overgrown man-child characters, he has excelled in multiple dramatic roles in films such as “Punch Drunk Love” and “Uncut Gems.”

award,

TÜRKIYE World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief

World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief
LATEST NEWS

  1. World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief

    World donates 6 bln euros for Türkiye’s quake relief

  2. Ukraine hints it hit Russian missiles in occupied Crimea

    Ukraine hints it hit Russian missiles in occupied Crimea

  3. In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work

    In Trump case, NY grand jury appears near end of its work

  4. Japan, China leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war

    Japan, China leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war

  5. ‘Floating toilets’ help lake-dwelling poor

    ‘Floating toilets’ help lake-dwelling poor
Recommended
Ski resorts are embracing a new role: Climate activist

Ski resorts are embracing a new role: Climate activist
Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia

Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia
‘Shazam’ sequel tops North America box office

‘Shazam!’ sequel tops North America box office
‘Floating toilets’ help lake-dwelling poor

‘Floating toilets’ help lake-dwelling poor
Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis

Sam Neill reveals cancer diagnosis
FSummit 2023 Conference & Exhibition organized in Antalya

FSummit 2023 Conference & Exhibition organized in Antalya
WORLD Ukraine hints it hit Russian missiles in occupied Crimea

Ukraine hints it hit Russian missiles in occupied Crimea

Ukraine's military intelligence agency reported what appeared to be a brazen attack late Monday on Russian cruise missiles being transported by train in the occupied and illegally annexed Ukrainian Crimean Peninsula.

ECONOMY Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended

Wheat falls 1.3 pct, corn down as Black Sea grain deal extended

Chicago wheat and corn futures slid yesterday, with prices under pressure after a deal to export grains from war-torn Ukraine was extended over the weekend, easing some of the concerns over global supply.
SPORTS Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Van der Poel emulates grandfather with Milan-San Remo win

Mathieu van der Poel won Milan-San Remo on March 18 to claim the first ‘Monument’ of the season and the race his grandfather Raymond Poulidor took 62 years ago.