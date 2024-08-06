Ad verification for real estate listings begins in September

ANKARA

A new era in real estate sales will commence next month as the Trade Ministry implements a new regulation for listings posted by real estate agents to be officially verified starting Sept. 15, aiming to combat fraudulent advertisements.

Trade minister Ömer Bolat announced that homeowners can still advertise their properties themselves, but real estate agents must be authorized via online government services e-Government to list properties.

“[With the regulation in effect,] you will no longer see your house advertised without your consent, and no real estate agent will be able to list a property they are not authorized to sell,” Bolat stated at a press briefing.

Deputy Trade Minister Mahmut Gürcan explained the authorization process and stated, “From Sept. 15, all advertisements will be verified, and by the new year, this practice will be mandatory. Citizens will authorize the real estate agent through e-Government by selecting their property and entering the agent’s authorization code. Those who wish to sell their house themselves can continue to do so.”

He reiterated the ministry’s efforts to eliminate exorbitant prices in the automotive and real estate sectors.

Bolat said that the ministry will introduce a new regulation in the automotive sector at the end of September and said, "We will announce the real estate regulation first, and after a short period of time, after 1-2 weeks, for the automotive sector."

He also added that the ministry has extended the second-hand sales regulation of six months and 6,000 kilometers in the automotive sector until Dec. 31.

In addition to housing regulations, Bolat highlighted upcoming measures against the Chinese e-commerce site Temu, popular for its low prices, aiming to address consumer concerns and market fairness.

Bolat also addressed concerns about the e-Commerce Law amendment benefiting a single company holding 23 percent of the market. “The law aims to promote competition, not monopolization. All companies must adhere to restrictions on advertising, sponsorship and financial activities,” Bolat said.

Regarding the exorbitant prices in all sectors, Bolat said, "Currently, demand is decreasing in many sectors. Since June, there has been a stabilization in prices. This is in many products, including red meat, chicken and dairy products."

These regulations are part of a broader strategy by the ministry to promote market transparency and consumer protection.