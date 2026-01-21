Acun Medya veteran among sought in high-profile drug probe

ISTANBUL

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a top executive at Acun Medya as part of a widening narcotics investigation that has ensnared several high-profile media figures and celebrities.

Esat Yontuç, the general coordinator for media mogul Acun Ilıcalı’s production company, is among three suspects currently abroad for whom warrants were issued, according to media reports.

Since 2004, Yontuç has overseen many of the country's largest television productions at Acun Medya. In a statement posted to his social media account, Yontuç maintained his innocence and said he intended to return to Türkiye on the first available flight.

The latest warrants follow a string of high-profile arrests on Jan. 20. Those taken into custody included social media personality Bilal Hancı, columnist Mehmet Üstündağ and businessmen İbrahim Barut and Abdullah Gençal.

Led by the chief prosecutor's office in Istanbul, the investigation alleges the suspects were involved in facilitating drug use and prostitution.

The probe has sent shockwaves through Türkiye's entertainment and media sectors since late last year. A growing list of prominent figures has already been detained as part of the case, including private broadcaster Habertürk's former editor-in-chief Mehmet Akif Ersoy, news anchor Ela Rümeysa Cebeci and journalist Ebru Gülan.

Businessmen Mustafa Manaz and Ufuk Tetik, along with former professional football player Ümit Karan, are also among those arrested.