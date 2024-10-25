Achieving price stability is priority, says Mehmet Şimşek

Achieving price stability is priority, says Mehmet Şimşek

WASHINGTON
Achieving price stability is priority, says Mehmet Şimşek

The government’s priority is to achieve price stability, Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that this takes some time.

Speaking at an event organized by the International Institute of Finance, Şimşek said that their second priority is to restore fiscal discipline.

“Another priority is to lower the current account deficit and achieve a more sustainable external balance… Most importantly to implement structural reforms,” the minister emphasized.

Türkiye has achieved reducing the current account deficit despite “a challenging geography in which the country is located” and their aim is to make it sustainable, which requires structural transformation, Şimşek said.

"Türkiye has achieved reducing the current account deficit despite a challenging geography in which the country is located and their aim is to make it sustainable, which requires structural transformation," Şimşek said.

“We want to help the Central Bank bring inflation down to single digits. We want to create fiscal space for reforms,” he added.

Şimşek pointed to the cost of reforms, noting that reforms such as digital, green and industrial transformation require resources.

Stating that they also want to create buffers against external and internal shocks, Şimşek said, “Next year will be a turning point. Fiscal policy will be more powerful in reducing inflation, there will be a significant negative fiscal impulse.”

Responding to a question, the minister refrained from commenting on the hike in the minimum wage.

“The minimum wage is negotiated by the [labor] unions, employers and the government and it would not be appropriate for me to comment at this stage,” Şimşek said.

“I am sure that the unions, employers and the government will be sensitive to maintaining a certain level of [Türkiye’s] competitiveness,” he added.

Monetary,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

    CHP stages rally in Istanbul against terrorism

  2. E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

    E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

  3. Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

    Turkish forces 'neutralize' 15 PKK members in north Syria

  4. State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

    State confiscates assets of crime group led by Adnan Oktar

  5. Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

    Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack
Recommended
E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year
$6.2 billion worth of agreements inked at SAHA defence expo

$6.2 billion worth of agreements inked at SAHA defence expo
TPAO signs deal for onshore oil, gas exploration in Somalia

TPAO signs deal for onshore oil, gas exploration in Somalia
Economic program on right track: Finance Minister Şimşek

Economic program on right track: Finance Minister Şimşek
Türkiye back on radar of int’l investors

Türkiye back on radar of int’l investors
Waymo ramps up robotaxi push with $5.6 bln in funding

Waymo ramps up robotaxi push with $5.6 bln in funding
G7 agrees new steps to curb Russian sanctions evasion

G7 agrees new steps to curb Russian sanctions evasion
WORLD Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

Dozens injured as truck rams into bus stop in suspected attack

A truck driver rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people at a bus stop in central Israel on Sunday, injuring at least 35 people before he was "shot and neutralized,” police said.

ECONOMY E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

E-commerce’s share in exports forecast to hit 3 pct this year

Türkiye’s e-commerce exports accounted for 0.91 percent of total goods exports in 2022, and this figure has risen to 2.6 percent so far in 2024, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has said.
SPORTS LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron, Bronny James make history with father-son appearance

LeBron and Bronny James made NBA history on Oct. 22, becoming the first father-and-son duo to play alongside each other in a regular season fixture as the Los Angeles Lakers opened their campaign against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
﻿