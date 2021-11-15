Academic re-elected as UN International Law Commission member

ANKARA

Turkey’s candidate Nilüfer Oral was re-elected as a member of the U.N. International Law Commission (ILC), the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Nov. 12.

The commission’s members for the 2023-2027 period were determined by the elections held in the UN General Assembly on Nov. 12, the ministry said in a statement.

Oral, a member of the ILC since 2017, will keep making “valuable contributions to the work of the Commission with her extensive knowledge and experience in the field of international law,” read the statement.

“The result of the elections also demonstrates the trust in our country within international organizations,” it added.

Oral is the director of the Centre of International Law at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and also a member of the law faculty at Istanbul Bilgi University.

She served as a legal advisor to the Turkish Foreign Ministry for law of the sea and as a climate change negotiator, according to the NUS website.