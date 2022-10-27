Abramovich to become Istanbulite

Abramovich to become Istanbulite

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who has been sanctioned by the U.K., European Union and Canada after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, has started making plans to settle in Istanbul, according to local media.

The reports indicate that the 56-year-old tycoon has been spending his days in the European coastal districts of the metropolis and is looking for a waterfront mansion to buy.

“There are some other countries that want to host Abramovich, however, Istanbul fascinated him,” daily Hürriyet’s magazine supplement Kelebek reported on Oct. 26.

“The billionaire, a guest in the city for now, has decided to become an Istanbulite.”

With a net worth of $14.5 billion in 2021, Abramovich, who has Russian, Israeli and Portuguese citizenships, is the second richest person in Israel, the 11th richest man in Russia and the richest one in Portugal.

He is the owner of a private investment company Millhouse LLC.

According to Kelebek, Abramovich, who had to leave the ownership of European football giant Chelsea FC after being sanctioned, is also looking for a football team in Türkiye to buy.

“British dailies allege that Abramovich is looking for ways to own the Spanish team Valencia, but he is known to be in close contacts with some Turkish teams.”

Last week, paparazzi photographed Abramovich’s “morning routine” in Istanbul. “He is having a coffee in a venue in the Rumelihisarı neighborhood and going on a walk in the Bebek neighborhood,” Kelebek reported.

According to Luxury Launches, a website publishing stories about the world’s jet set, Abramovich anchored two more superyachts in Turkish waters in August, bringing the total count to four.

He brought 67-meter-long “Garcon” and 55-meter-long “Halo” to the Aegean coastal district of Göcek.

The former Chelsea owner’s megayachts “Eclipse” and “Solaris” have been floating in the Aegean Sea since the start of the sanctions.

The total price of the four yachts is estimated to be around $1.2 billion.

