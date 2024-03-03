Abbas set to visit Türkiye, meet with Erdoğan

ANTALYA

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is set to visit Ankara on March 5, according to an announcement made by Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki at a diplomacy forum in Antalya.

During his address, al-Maliki revealed that Abbas would hold discussions with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with the minister describing the visit as a “reflection of the excellent working relationship that exists between the two countries."

"Such countries [European countries] have to take their initiative on their own, and they have to start by recognizing the state of Palestine," the Palestinian top diplomat said at the forum.

Furthermore, he reiterated the Palestinian Authority's position as the "sole legitimate authority that will operate and will continue operating in Gaza" amid escalating tensions in the region.

Abbas' visit will follow Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh's resignation from his government, which rules parts of the occupied West Bank.

His resignation comes as U.S. pressure grows on Abbas to shake up the Palestinian Authority and begin work on a political structure that can govern a Palestinian state following the war.

Abbas accepted Shtayyeh’s resignation and asked him to stay on as caretaker until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Unilateral steps needed for sending aid: Fidan

In the meantime, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan confirmed Abbas’ visit to Türkiye this week, informing that it will take place upon President Erdoğan’s invitation, at a press conference in Antalya on March 3.

Fidan stressed that Erdoğan wanted to hear the latest situation in Gazze and the course of the war from the Palestinian president. “He also wants to hear about the developments concerning the unification of the Palestinians,” he said, referring to overdue talks between Hamas and al-Fateh to form a unity government.

“In this context, he will convey Türkiye’s advice and opinions,” Fidan underlined.

Upon a question, Fidan underlined that talks are still ongoing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas before Ramadan starts.

“But, at the same time, we are also discussing with all relevant parties on what sorts of measures should be taken for uninterrupted flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza which is suffering from famine and diseases,” Fidan recalled.

“The international community is also aware that different steps should be taken to this end,” he said. The Turkish foreign minister underlined that sending humanitarian aid only after Israel’s consent is taken is equal to leaving two million Palestinians for a silent death.