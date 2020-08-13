Bollywood star Aamir Khan meets fans in Turkey

  • August 13 2020 08:59:00

Bollywood star Aamir Khan meets fans in Turkey

ADANA- Anadolu Agency
Bollywood star Aamir Khan meets fans in Turkey

Aamir Khan, the world-renowned movie star from India, gathered with his fans in southeastern Turkey on Aug. 12.

Khan stopped shooting his movie Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaption of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in India, and started looking for alternative locations in Turkey to shoot his movie.

The Indian actor visited the Adana province, meeting fans who thronged to meet the Bollywood star.

Khan is expected to shoot the rest of his movie in multiple Turkish provinces including Niğde, Adana and Istanbul.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

    Deputy governor of Hatay province kills mother, brother

  2. Turkey wants to resolve problems with Greece through dialogue: Minister

    Turkey wants to resolve problems with Greece through dialogue: Minister

  3. Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast

    Nationalist party leader voices suspicion over Beirut blast

  4. Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

    Stricter virus measures likely to come into effect by September

  5. Turkey to delay return to classrooms by nearly a month

    Turkey to delay return to classrooms by nearly a month
Recommended
Actors and Disney World reach deal after virus testing fight

Actors and Disney World reach deal after virus testing fight
Moonstruck aroma sculptor builds scent from space

Moonstruck 'aroma sculptor' builds scent from space

Emperor Neron’s lighthouse to shine on Turkish shores centuries later

Emperor Neron’s lighthouse to shine on Turkish shores centuries later
Secluded paradise draws attention of local tourists wanting to holiday in isolation

Secluded paradise draws attention of local tourists wanting to holiday in isolation
Lake Marmara in Manisa province dries up

Lake Marmara in Manisa province dries up
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air set for gritty reboot: Reports

'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' set for gritty reboot: Reports

WORLD Puzzling New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 17 cases

Puzzling New Zealand virus outbreak grows to 17 cases

A puzzling new outbreak of the coronavirus in New Zealand’s largest city grew to 17 cases on Aug. 13, with officials saying the number will likely increase further.
ECONOMY Turk Telekom posts $253.6 mln net profit in H1

Turk Telekom posts $253.6 mln net profit in H1

Turkey's telecommunications giant Turk Telekom posted net profits of 1.64 billion Turkish liras ($253.6 million) in the first half of 2020, up from 745 million liras ($132.5 million) in the same period last year.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

Turkish swimmer aims to get medal at Para World Contest

A teenager born without a right arm and left leg started swimming for rehabilitation and succeeded in becoming a national swimmer by overcoming his fear of water.