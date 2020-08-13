Bollywood star Aamir Khan meets fans in Turkey

ADANA- Anadolu Agency

Aamir Khan, the world-renowned movie star from India, gathered with his fans in southeastern Turkey on Aug. 12.

Khan stopped shooting his movie Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaption of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in India, and started looking for alternative locations in Turkey to shoot his movie.

The Indian actor visited the Adana province, meeting fans who thronged to meet the Bollywood star.

Khan is expected to shoot the rest of his movie in multiple Turkish provinces including Niğde, Adana and Istanbul.