A rare Picasso exhibition opens in Senegal’s capital

  • April 04 2022 07:00:00

A rare Picasso exhibition opens in Senegal’s capital

DAKAR
A rare Picasso exhibition opens in Senegal’s capital

An unprecedented Picasso exhibition opened last week in Senegal’s capital Dakar, where about a dozen of the Spanish master’s works are displayed alongside African art, from which he drew inspiration.

A pioneering modern artist who died in France in 1973, Picasso left behind a vast and influential body of work including paintings, sculptures, and ceramics.

He was one of the founders of the Cubist movement, and was heavily inspired by African art, with the influence notable in seminal paintings such as “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon.”

However, Picasso’s interest in Africa remains relatively unknown in Senegal.

El Hadji Malick Ndiaye, an art historian and one of the curators of the Dakar exhibition, said that every African should be proud of how the continent’s art had inspired Picasso.

Visitors should leave with “a sense of pride in what the continent’s artists have given, and in the diversity of
styles that have generated new forms and nourished modern art,” he said.

The exhibition sees about 15 of Picasso’s works hosted in Dakar’s Museum of Black Civilizations, on loan from Paris.

Alongside them are displayed works of African art, such as otherworldly traditional masks, which so fascinated the influential artist.

According to the exhibition curators, Picasso’s interest in African art began with a 1907 visit to the Trocadero Ethnological Museum in Paris, which has since closed.

The same year, he painted “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon,” which features five female nudes, two of whom are depicted with faces that bear striking similarities to traditional African masks.

Cubism,

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey moves closer to its economic targets: Erdoğan

    Turkey moves closer to its economic targets: Erdoğan

  2. Desert dust plume slams Turkey, increasing virus risk

    Desert dust plume slams Turkey, increasing virus risk

  3. Zelensky-Putin meeting ‘with high probability’ to be held in Turkey

    Zelensky-Putin meeting ‘with high probability’ to be held in Turkey

  4. Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

    Meteorologists declare ‘orange alert’ for Istanbul

  5. Prince Andrew named in FETÖ-linked fraud case in UK

    Prince Andrew named in FETÖ-linked fraud case in UK
Recommended
Artists hail revolutionary Joni Mitchell

Artists hail revolutionary Joni Mitchell
Ancient inscriptions found in Datça

Ancient inscriptions found in Datça
‘Top Gun’ sequel to screen at Cannes Film Festival

‘Top Gun’ sequel to screen at Cannes Film Festival
Willis’s declining health ‘evident for some time’

Willis’s declining health ‘evident for some time’
Russian opera drops top soprano over Ukraine comments

Russian opera drops top soprano over Ukraine comments
Police ‘ready to arrest’ Smith after Oscar slap

Police ‘ready to arrest’ Smith after Oscar slap
WORLD Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to leave office

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to leave office

Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam announced Monday that she will step down in June, ending a divisive term that saw democracy protests squashed and strict pandemic curbs plunge the business hub into international isolation.

ECONOMY US defense contractors see longer term benefits from war in Ukraine

US defense contractors see longer term benefits from war in Ukraine

U.S. arms manufacturers are not cashing indirectly from the thousands of missiles, drones, and other weapons being sent to Ukraine, but they do stand to profit big-time over the long run by supplying countries eager to boost their defenses against Russia.

SPORTS Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Trabzonspor upbeat despite draw at home

Turkish Süper Lig leader Trabzonspor inched towards its first title in almost three decades despite a 1-1 draw at home against defending champion Beşiktaş on April 3.