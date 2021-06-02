'A Few in Many Places' exhibition in Istanbul

  • June 02 2021 07:00:00

'A Few in Many Places' exhibition in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
A Few in Many Places exhibition in Istanbul

Protocinema, a cross-cultural art organization, presents “A Few In Many Places,” a multi-city group exhibition which addresses ongoing collapses and cycles of violence, through various forms of collectivity.

Co-curated by Mari Spirito and Abhijan Toto, and taking place in Seoul, Bangkok, Istanbul, New York, Santurce and Guatemala City, all of these interventions use sustainable exhibition-making models of reducing exploitation (of natural resources, labor and knowledge) and consumption (no shipping or flying).

This year, collaborators present works on continuing inequalities happening in both physical and digital realms.
Developed by Protocinema in 2020, “A Few In Many Places” maintains a foot in physical real-life, small and safe get-togethers in each community while utilizing far-reaching digital support structures, to be both hyper-local and globally interconnected.

Each chapter is site-responsive while speaking across the regions and produced in a format that allows for forms of engagement under various conditions of lockdowns or other contingent situations.

The Istanbul show of the exhibition can be seen at Kıraathane Literature House in Beyoğlu neighborhood until July 31.

Turkey,

ECONOMY Turkey’s power futures market launched

Turkey’s power futures market launched
MOST POPULAR

  1. MHP leader rebukes imam of Hagia Sophia

    MHP leader rebukes imam of Hagia Sophia

  2. Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions, partially reopens restaurants

    Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions, partially reopens restaurants

  3. Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey

    Russia extends suspension of flights to Turkey

  4. Turkey to receive more batches of Pfizer jab

    Turkey to receive more batches of Pfizer jab

  5. Turkey continues encouraging lira savings

    Turkey continues encouraging lira savings
Recommended
Underground parts of Ottoman palace to be detected

Underground parts of Ottoman palace to be detected
Construction of Necropolis Museum nears end

Construction of Necropolis Museum nears end
Oldest painting of Alevi dervish up for auction

Oldest painting of Alevi dervish up for auction
ArtContact fair in Istanbul aims to promote artworks in public sphere

ArtContact fair in Istanbul aims to promote artworks in public sphere
Christie’s to sell Isaac Newton’s notes for greatest work

Christie’s to sell Isaac Newton’s notes for greatest work
Cisterns in ancient city Metropolis to be unearthed

Cisterns in ancient city Metropolis to be unearthed
WORLD Belarus activist stabs himself in neck in court: Rights group

Belarus activist stabs himself in neck in court: Rights group

A Belarusian political activist stabbed himself in the neck on the first day of his trial on June 1 and was rushed to hospital, a rights group said.

ECONOMY Turkey’s power futures market launched

Turkey’s power futures market launched

Turkey’s Power Futures Market was launched on June 1 within the country’s energy exchange, EXIST, to provide participants with the market stability and transparency.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe announces club will not continue with Belözoğlu at helm

Fenerbahçe announces club will not continue with Belözoğlu at helm

Fenerbahçe President Ali Koç said on June 1 that Emre Belözoğlu would not continue as the team’s manager.