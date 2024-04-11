"A Dream Unfolds" by Aida Mahmudova solo exhibition at Vision Art Platform

ISTANBUL

Vision Art Platform hosts Aida Mahmudova's solo exhibition titled "A Dream Unfolds" curated by Fırat Arapoğlu.

Opening on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 18.00, the exhibition will be on view at Vision Art Platform, Akaretler until July 22, 2024 and can be visited at No:35.

Arapoğlu has provided information about the artist and the exhibition in the exhibition text of "A Dream Opens".

"Mahmudova, who studied art at Central Saint Martins, has held solo exhibitions and participated in group exhibitions internationally, including Belgium, London, Rome, New York, Moscow, Tbilisi and Baku. Mahmudova also participated in the 55th and 56th Venice Biennale," text read.

"In her search for artistic expression, the artist dives into the essence of materials and endeavors to decipher the language of the world through figurative, semi-abstract and abstract forms that she constructs with their concreteness. Similarly, like a philosopher pondering the nature of existence, she approaches her work with a deep curiosity and a burning desire to solve the enigmas within."

"If the material world is like a great book that we need only read and observe to gain knowledge, Mahmudova embraces and practices this idea wholeheartedly. Her work is like chapters in this extraordinary book, each stroke and layer revealing a new aspect of her exploration."

"Mahmudova's work reflects poetry trying to capture the sublime beauty of nature. Like Wordsworth's calm recollections of emotion, her works evoke serene contemplation and invite viewers to lose themselves in the depths of her compositions. The artist is never satisfied with mere representation, but seeks truths beyond the surface."

"Mahmudova is interested in the expressive potential of materials and tools. Through her experiments with heat, light, color and matter, she creates a multi-layered narrative that transcends the boundaries of a single work, inviting viewers to engage with her work on a visceral level. Accordingly, Mahmudova's work embodies avant-garde thinking by introducing innovative materials and content."

"The artist uses a variety of materials to create profound expressions. She manipulates them in ways that push the boundaries of form and function, ultimately blurring the distinction between art and life. By relentlessly exploring materials and their potential, she produces visually stunning, emotionally and intellectually stimulating paintings. Mahmudova's work forces us to re-evaluate our preconceptions of art and calls us to re-perceive the world through the lens of a true visionary," text concluded.

Mahmudova is an Azerbaijani artist and founder of YARAT Contemporary Art Center, which provides local and international support to young artists.

Opened in 2011 in Baku, YARAT operates three exhibition spaces across the city with programs and events led by young artists.

Her work is exhibited internationally and uses a variety of techniques and media.

The exhibition will be available from 23.04.2024 to 22.07.2024.

Once open, the exhibition will be on view Tuesdays and Fridays from 11.00 - 18.00, Saturdays from 12.00 - 18.00 and closed on Sundays and Mondays.