A car-sized object thought to be space junk

A car-sized object thought to be space junk

CANBERRA
A car-sized object thought to be space junk

Authorities were investigating on July 18 whether a cylindrical object about the size of a small car that washed up on a remote Australian beach is space junk from a foreign rocket.

Police had cordoned off the barnacle-encrusted object after it was discovered at Green Head about 250 kilometers north of the city of Perth late on July 16.

The Australian Space Agency said it was liaising with other space agencies to identify the object, which appears to be partly made of a woven material.

“The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information,” the agency tweeted.

European Space Agency engineer Andrea Boyd said her colleagues believed the item that washed up from the Indian Ocean fell from an Indian rocket while launching a satellite.

“We’re pretty sure, based on the shape and the size, it is an upper-stage engine from an Indian rocket that’s used for a lot of different missions,” she told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Whoever launched the object into space would be responsible for its disposal.

“There is a United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, and they have an Outer Space Treaty that everyone has signed saying that whoever launches something into space is responsible for it right until the very end,” Boyd said.

Western Australia Police said in a statement on July 17 that a government chemical analysis had determined the object was safe and “there is no current risk to the community.”

Some early media reports suggested the find might be part of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, a Boeing 777 that vanished in the Indian Ocean in 2014 with the loss of 239 lives. But that theory was quickly discounted.

TÜRKIYE Turkish NGOs urge EU to revive ties, resume accession talks

Turkish NGOs urge EU to revive ties, resume accession talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish NGOs urge EU to revive ties, resume accession talks

    Turkish NGOs urge EU to revive ties, resume accession talks

  2. CHP left shaken by leaked video of İmamoğlu-led dissident group

    CHP left shaken by leaked video of İmamoğlu-led dissident group

  3. Parliament summons extraordinary session

    Parliament summons extraordinary session

  4. Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm

    Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm

  5. Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing

    Xi Jinping meets former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger in Beijing
Recommended
Bruce Lees legacy endures 50 years on

Bruce Lee's legacy endures 50 years on
Gümüşlük Music Festival to open with Gülsin Onay

Gümüşlük Music Festival to open with Gülsin Onay
Egypt union bans US rapper Travis Scotts pyramid concert

Egypt union bans US rapper Travis Scott's pyramid concert
Titanic show opens in shadow of sub disaster

Titanic show opens in shadow of sub disaster
Mammals may have hunted down dinosaurs for dinner

Mammals may have hunted down dinosaurs for dinner
Female artists at Istanbul Modern

Female artists at Istanbul Modern
WORLD Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm

Protesters storm Swedish Embassy in Baghdad ahead of planned Quran burning in Stockholm

Protesters angered by the planned burning of a copy of the Quran stormed the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad early Thursday, breaking into the compound and lighting a small fire.

ECONOMY Some 400 companies fined over exorbitant prices, stockpiling

Some 400 companies fined over exorbitant prices, stockpiling

A total of 369 companies, including supermarkets, e-commerce platforms and automotive firms, have been fined 152.8 million Turkish Liras ($5.67 million) in the first six months of 2023 over exorbitant price increases, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Turkish women claim volleyball title on world stage

Türkiye enjoyed the biggest success of its women’s national team to date late on July 16, when the “Sultans of the Net” became the third different side to win the Volleyball Nations League (VNL).