9th International Day of Yoga celebrated near Bosphorus

9th International Day of Yoga celebrated near Bosphorus

ISTANBUL
9th International Day of Yoga celebrated near Bosphorus

The Consulate General of India in Istanbul has organized the 9th International Day of Yoga in Sarayburnu Park, near the Bosphorus.

In 2014, the United Nations, with the contributions of 177 countries, including Türkiye, adopted June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

In this context, the ninth International Day of Yoga was organized in cooperation with the Consulate General of India in Istanbul, the Istanbul Municipality and Spor Istanbul.

Indian Ambassador to Türkiye Dr. Virander Paul; Sudhi Choudhary, consul general of India in Istanbul; Mustafa Osman Turan, adviser to Istanbul mayor and retired ambassador; and Seçil Tanören, strategic partnerships manager at Spor Istanbul also attended the event.

Choudhary congratulated everyone who participated in the event. “Yoga originated in India more than 5,000 years ago and since then we have been sharing it with the world. Since 2015, International Yoga Day has been celebrated on this day, which also coincides with the beginning of summer. India’s motion to recognize International Yoga Day received the support of a record number of member states, including Türkiye,” Choudhary said during her speech.

“I am a regular yoga practitioner myself. Yoga keeps me fit and helps me cope with daily stresses. We, therefore, invite people of all ages and abilities from all walks of life to join in this celebration of physical, mental and spiritual health.”

At the event held in Sarayburnu Park with a stunning Istanbul view, sports fans and yoga enthusiasts had the chance to come together. People of all ages, from young to old, participated in the event, where professional instructors demonstrated yoga movements practically. The event ended with giveaways of yoga books to participants and serving of dishes unique to India.

international yoga day,

WORLD Israel admits failings over attacks on Palestinians

Israel admits failings over attacks on Palestinians
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel admits failings over attacks on Palestinians

    Israel admits failings over attacks on Palestinians

  2. Aid situation worsens as Sudan fighting spreads

    Aid situation worsens as Sudan fighting spreads

  3. Canada launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

    Canada launches probe into Titanic sub tragedy

  4. Mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some entered city in Russia

    Mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some entered city in Russia

  5. UN envoy calls for secure return of Syrians

    UN envoy calls for secure return of Syrians
Recommended
‘ArtIstanbul Feshane’ opens its doors to visitors

‘ArtIstanbul Feshane’ opens its doors to visitors
People throng nightclubs as music ban lifted in Antalya

People throng nightclubs as music ban lifted in Antalya
MİT ‘neutralizes’ Interpol-wanted PKK terrorist

MİT ‘neutralizes’ Interpol-wanted PKK terrorist
UN envoy calls for secure return of Syrians

UN envoy calls for secure return of Syrians
İYİ Party set to hold third congress

İYİ Party set to hold third congress
Ankara concerned over increasing tension in West Bank

Ankara concerned over increasing tension in West Bank
WORLD Israel admits failings over attacks on Palestinians

Israel admits failings over attacks on Palestinians

The Israeli army acknowledged Friday it "failed" to prevent an attack by Jewish settlers on a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, during which one villager was killed.
ECONOMY UK recession fears mount

UK recession fears mount

Fears that the British economy is heading for recession mounted sharply after the Bank of England raised borrowing costs by more than anticipated.
SPORTS Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade

Vegas Golden Knights players showed off the Stanley Cup and celebrated their NHL title on June 17 with about 100,000 supporters in an evening parade along the famed Vegas Strip.