99th Gazi Race to take place with record-breaking prize purse

ISTANBUL

The 99th edition of the Gazi Race, Türkiye’s most prestigious horse race, will be held on June 29 at Istanbul’s Veliefendi Racecourse, marking a historic milestone with a total prize pool of 86 million Turkish Liras (approximately $2.1 million).

With this amount, the Gazi Race becomes the richest horse race in Europe, surpassing iconic events such as the Irish and Epsom horseraces.

Organized annually since 1927, the Gazi Race was established in honor of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Turkish Republic, and named after his honorary title “Gazi.” He was granted the honorary title, meaning “veteran” or “war hero,” by the Turkish parliament in 1921 following his leadership in the Turkish War of Independence.

The prestigious race was established to promote and develop horse breeding and racing in Türkiye and reflects Atatürk's vision of modernizing and advancing various aspects of Turkish society, including sports.

Thus, the event is not only a highlight in the Turkish racing calendar but also a symbolic celebration of the republic’s values and modern reforms.

It was moved from the capital Ankara to Istanbul in 1968 and has been held at Veliefendi Racecourse ever since.

This year, the winning horse’s owner will receive 30 million liras ($752,162), with breeders, trainers, and jockeys also receiving additional compensation, bringing the total earnings for the champion team to over 55 million liras ($1.3).

Second place will be awarded 12 million liras ($300,864), third 6 million ($150,432), followed by 3 million ($75,216) and 1.5 million liras ($37,608) for fourth and fifth.

But beyond the race itself, the Gazi Race has become synonymous with style, sophistication and tradition, particularly through one of its most iconic features: Hats.

Though not mandatory, wearing a hat at the Gazi Race has evolved into an elegant tradition, especially among women attending the VIP and protocol sections.

The practice is rooted in the early years of the Republic, when Atatürk introduced the Hat Law in 1925, replacing the fez, the traditional Ottoman headgear, with modern Western headwear as a symbol of the new nation’s progressive path.

Today, many women arrive at the racecourse in specially designed hats and stylish dresses, transforming the grandstands into a fashion runway.

The visual spectacle frequently garners attention on social media and in the press, with the Race serving as much a celebration of heritage and elegance as of sport.

As Istanbul prepares to host the 99th race, the Gazi Race remains a unique blend of competition and commemoration, where prize money and pageantry go hand in hand.