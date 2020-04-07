95-year-old coronavirus patient recovers

  • April 07 2020 09:31:00

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency
One of the latest survivors of the novel coronavirus in Turkey is a 95-year-old man, who was released from the hospital
with applauds in western Izmir city on April 6.

Ismail Kırdar, who was staying at a nursing home, was taken to the hospital due to high fever on March 25. He tested positive for the coronavirus at the hospital.

After receiving treatment at Izmir Katip Çelebi University’s Atatürk Training and Research Hospital, he recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

“Uncle Ismail has defeated coronavirus,” said one of the medical staffers, adding: "This should be a hope for Turkey.”
Kırdar will be staying under quarantine for 14 more days at his relatives’ place and his condition would be examined by medical staff.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 180 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.

