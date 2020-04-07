95-year-old coronavirus patient recovers

İZMİR- Anadolu Agency

One of the latest survivors of the novel coronavirus in Turkey is a 95-year-old man, who was released from the hospital

with applauds in western Izmir city on April 6.

Ismail Kırdar, who was staying at a nursing home, was taken to the hospital due to high fever on March 25. He tested positive for the coronavirus at the hospital.

After receiving treatment at Izmir Katip Çelebi University’s Atatürk Training and Research Hospital, he recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

“Uncle Ismail has defeated coronavirus,” said one of the medical staffers, adding: "This should be a hope for Turkey.”

Kırdar will be staying under quarantine for 14 more days at his relatives’ place and his condition would be examined by medical staff.

