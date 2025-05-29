92 pct of Turkish youth do not exercise regularly, report finds

92 pct of Turkish youth do not exercise regularly, report finds

ISTANBUL
92 pct of Turkish youth do not exercise regularly, report finds

An alarming 92 percent of Turkish youth aged 15 to 24 do not engage in regular physical activity, according to findings shared at a youth health meeting held in Istanbul earlier this week.

The meeting unveiled findings from reports prepared jointly by AstraZeneca Türkiye and TOÇEV Foundation, which drew on data from the 2019 and 2022 health surveys.

In addition to sedentary lifestyles, the report highlights other harmful health behaviors among youth. Around 65 percent do not consume adequate fruits and vegetables, while 25 percent regularly use tobacco products.

The report further notes that 24 percent of young people are at risk of developing at least one chronic condition, such as diabetes, hypertension or obesity.

“Tobacco use, poor diet and lack of physical activity are among the leading causes of chronic diseases,” Doctor Deniz Ertürk Erem said. The findings call for immediate action to foster healthier habits among the country’s young population.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

    Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

  2. Türkiye 'ideal actor' to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Fidan

    Türkiye 'ideal actor' to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Fidan

  3. Sweeping criminal reform bill submitted to parliament

    Sweeping criminal reform bill submitted to parliament

  4. US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

    US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

  5. 'Legend' Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray after 551 appearances

    'Legend' Muslera bids farewell to Galatasaray after 551 appearances
Recommended
Türkiye ideal actor to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Fidan

Türkiye 'ideal actor' to facilitate Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Fidan
Sweeping criminal reform bill submitted to parliament

Sweeping criminal reform bill submitted to parliament
Türkiye eyes peace, stability in South Caucasus: Erdoğan

Türkiye eyes peace, stability in South Caucasus: Erdoğan
Özel urges interim wage hike in visits to unions

Özel urges interim wage hike in visits to unions
Türkiye, Syria, Jordan set joint center to fight ISIL: Sources

Türkiye, Syria, Jordan set joint center to fight ISIL: Sources
AKP panel to begin constitution work on June 4

AKP panel to begin constitution work on June 4
İzmir municipal workers go on strike

İzmir municipal workers go on strike
WORLD US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

US envoy for Syria raises flag outside Damascus residence as Washington mends ties

The U.S. flag was hoisted on May 29 outside of the long-shuttered ambassador’s residence in Damascus, in a sign of growing ties between Washington and the new Syrian government.
ECONOMY Danish companies see opportunities in Türkiye: Envoy

Danish companies see opportunities in Türkiye: Envoy

Danish and Turkish firms can work together on reconstruction efforts in Ukraine and Syria, while major renewable energy firms want to invest in Türkiye, said Ole Toft, Royal Danish ambassador to Ankara.

SPORTS Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Netanyahu accepts US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted a new ceasefire proposal for Gaza put forward by U.S. Special Envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, according to the Israeli media.

﻿