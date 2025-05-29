92 pct of Turkish youth do not exercise regularly, report finds

ISTANBUL

An alarming 92 percent of Turkish youth aged 15 to 24 do not engage in regular physical activity, according to findings shared at a youth health meeting held in Istanbul earlier this week.

The meeting unveiled findings from reports prepared jointly by AstraZeneca Türkiye and TOÇEV Foundation, which drew on data from the 2019 and 2022 health surveys.

In addition to sedentary lifestyles, the report highlights other harmful health behaviors among youth. Around 65 percent do not consume adequate fruits and vegetables, while 25 percent regularly use tobacco products.

The report further notes that 24 percent of young people are at risk of developing at least one chronic condition, such as diabetes, hypertension or obesity.

“Tobacco use, poor diet and lack of physical activity are among the leading causes of chronic diseases,” Doctor Deniz Ertürk Erem said. The findings call for immediate action to foster healthier habits among the country’s young population.