9 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq

ANKARA
Security forces have “neutralized” nine PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the territory of a cross-border operation, the Defense Ministry announced on July 2.

Nine terrorists identified in the Claw-Lock Operation area were “neutralized” as a result of an air strike, the ministry said in a written statement on July 2.

Turkish forces will continue their anti-terror operations with determination, the ministry added.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target PKK hideouts in northern Iraq’s Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Turkish military and officials use the term “neutralize” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered, were killed, or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

