9,000-year-old ritual complex found in Jordan desert

  • February 25 2022 07:00:00

9,000-year-old ritual complex found in Jordan desert

AMMAN
9,000-year-old ritual complex found in Jordan desert

Archaeologists deep in the Jordanian desert have discovered a 9,000-year-old ritualistic complex near what is thought to be the earliest known large human-built structure worldwide.

The Stone Age shrine site, excavated last year, was used by gazelle hunters and features carved stone figures, an altar and a miniature model of a large-scale hunting trap.

The giant game traps the model represents, so-called “desert kites,” were made of long walls that converge to corral running gazelles into enclosures or holes for slaughter.

Similar structures of two or more stone walls, some several kilometers long, have been found in deserts across Saudi Arabia, Syria, Turkey and Kazakhstan.

The Neolithic-era ritual site was discovered inside a larger campsite last October by a joint French-Jordanian team called the South Eastern Badia Archaeological Project.

The nearby desert kites in Jibal al-Khashabiyeh are “the earliest large-scale human built structures worldwide known to date,” said a statement by the SEBA Project.

It hailed the “spectacular and unprecedented discovery” of the ritualistic site, believed to date to about 7.000 BC.

It featured two steles with anthropomorphic features, the taller one 1.12 meters high, other artefacts including animal figurines, flints, and some 150 arranged marine fossils.

The wider, decade-old research project aims to study “the first pastoral nomadic societies, as well as the evolution of specialized subsistence strategies.”

The desert kites suggest “extremely sophisticated mass hunting strategies, unexpected in such an early timeframe,” said the project’s statement.

The sacral symbolism was most likely meant “to invoke the supranatural forces for successful hunts and abundance of prey to capture,” it said.

The teams of researchers have also found campsites with circular dwellings and large numbers of gazelle bones.

The project is a collaboration of Jordan’s Al Hussein Bin Talal University and the French Institute of the Near East.

French ambassador Veronique Vouland-Aneini hailed the “outcome for both the scientific world and Jordan,” saying “it provides us with a priceless testimony of the historical life in the Middle East, its traditions and rituals.”

archeology,

TURKEY Erdoğan, Macron discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Erdoğan, Macron discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey calls on Russia to stop ‘unlawful operation’

    Turkey calls on Russia to stop ‘unlawful operation’

  2. Ukraine asks Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels: Envoy

    Ukraine asks Turkey to close Black Sea straits to Russian vessels: Envoy

  3. Glass terrace in Istanbul stuns visitors

    Glass terrace in Istanbul stuns visitors

  4. Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

    Experts warn of risks from growing population density in Istanbul

  5. Russia’s Putin launches invasion of Ukraine, dozens killed

    Russia’s Putin launches invasion of Ukraine, dozens killed
Recommended
Michelangelo’s three ’pietas’ united in historic first

Michelangelo’s three ’pietas’ united in historic first
The last of The Sequential program draws on notions of indebtedness and asset borrowed from economics and looks at the reverberations of these terms in the artist’s own life story

The last of The Sequential program draws on notions of indebtedness and asset borrowed from economics and looks at the reverberations of these terms in the artist’s own life story
Tunisia withdraws ’Death on the Nile’ over Israeli actress

Tunisia withdraws ’Death on the Nile’ over Israeli actress
US returns artifacts worth $20 million to Greece

US returns artifacts worth $20 million to Greece
Slain cinematographer’s husband angry Baldwin deflects blame

Slain cinematographer’s husband angry Baldwin deflects blame
’Superbly preserved’ pterosaur fossil unearthed in Scotland

’Superbly preserved’ pterosaur fossil unearthed in Scotland
WORLD Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital on Feb. 25 after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
ECONOMY Licensed power generation up 5.7 percent in December 2021

Licensed power generation up 5.7 percent in December 2021

Turkey’s electricity production increased by 5.7 percent in December 2021 on an annual basis, according to the latest data announced by the Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) on Feb. 24. 
SPORTS Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

Mental health vital to success of athletes: Expert

In order for athletes to stay in good mental health, training should be given to help them overcome anxiety, improve concentration, build confidence and even manage anger, a Turkish expert has said, amid an ongoing debate that some of the athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games had to deal with high expectations that led to overwhelming pressure.