888,000 at-risk buildings in Türkiye being transformed

Aslıhan Altay Karataş - ISTANBUL

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has prioritized urban transformation works in the new period following the deadly Feb. 6 earthquakes, which brought to the agenda once again the urgent need and importance of urban transformation works.

In addition to about 815,000 independent units in high-risk areas and reserve construction areas, 888,000 houses and workplaces in 81 provinces are undergoing renovation.

In the urban transformation works that started in 2012 in Türkiye, the transformation of 3.3 million risky houses has been completed in 10 years. In addition, 1.17 million houses have been built for low- and middle-income citizens through the Housing Development Administration of the Republic of Türkiye (TOKİ). However, the expected pace of urban transformation could not be reached due to the impact of the judicial process, and the Feb. 6 earthquake brought the urban transformation discussion back to the top of the agenda.

According to the INFORM Risk Index, which comparatively analyzes countries’ exposure, vulnerability and capacity to cope with humanitarian crises, Türkiye ranks 40th out of 191 countries. Türkiye is characterized as a very high-risk country in terms of hazard and exposure (6.5), a high-risk country in terms of vulnerability (6.1), and a low-risk country in terms of lack of coping capacity (3.2). With an Index score of 5.0 in 2022 in the high-risk group and 4.9 in 2021 in the medium-risk group, Türkiye is one of the countries where the risk tends to increase, according to the trend of the last three years.

With the urban transformation program, areas that are at risk of causing loss of life and property due to the ground structure or the construction on it, and independent units in buildings that have completed their economic life or are at risk of collapse or severe damage are included in the scope of transformation. According to the General Activity Report for 2022 prepared by the Presidency’s Strategy and Budget Directorate, work is being carried out in 279 risky areas in 59 provinces and 541 reserve building areas in 65 provinces, which were determined to be used as new settlement areas. In addition to approximately 815,000 independent units in these areas, renovation works are underway for 888,000 houses and workplaces at risk in all 81 provinces.

By the end of 2022, 887,858 independent units will be identified as at-risk buildings and 866,638 independent units will be declared as transformation areas (at-risk areas, reserve building areas, urban transformation development project areas, and renewal areas), for a total of 1,754,496 million independent units.

According to the report, 929,000 independent units in high-risk areas and high-risk buildings have been evacuated and demolished. In addition, 202 urban transformation and development project areas and renewal areas, including 21 renewal areas in 11 provinces and about 134,000 independent units, have been declared and work has begun.

Approximately 7 million citizens living in 1.8 million independent units in transformation areas and risky buildings were provided with approximately 28.8 billion Turkish Liras for the realization of transformation activities.

In 2022, three risk areas, 255 reserve building areas, three urban transformation and development project areas and two renewal areas with 37,186 independent units in 49 provinces have been declared, and risk building identification procedures have been carried out with 75,546 independent units in all provinces.