86-year-old Turkish woman beats COVID-19

  • April 06 2020 09:40:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
An 86-year-old Turkish woman became a source of inspiration for those suffering from coronavirus as she beat the disease despite suffering from multiple chronic health conditions.

The novel coronavirus has so far claimed more than 500 lives in Turkey, which has registered almost 24,000 COVID-19 cases, while more than 700 others have recovered got and discharged from hospitals.

Among the recovered, there is Rasmiye Işık.

Before COVID-19 diagnosis, Işık already suffered from heart and lung problems and she is likely to have contracted the virus from her son and daughter-in-law, who previously went to Saudi Arabia for their Umrah pilgrimage.

The couple was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 18 and their treatment started immediately.

Meanwhile, Isik also began to cough and was taken to a healthcare center, where she tested positive on March 22.

After successful treatment, Isik and her children were discharged from the hospital.

“I’ve beaten the disease, I’m so happy,” she said. “May Allah protect everyone from such trouble.”

Thankful for her recovery, she called on people to stay at home in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

