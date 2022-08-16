850,000 students qualify for university

ANKARA

Around 850,000 out of nearly 3 million candidates have qualified to enter higher education programs across Türkiye, the Center for Assessment, Selection and Placement (ÖSYM) has announced after the main placement process was completed.

The registration of nearly 850,000 students, who were entitled to enroll on a program among more than 2.9 million candidates, can be made between August 22 and 26.

The candidates made their applications between July 27 and Aug. 5 in line with the results of the exam held on June 18 and 19.

In his post in social media, Erol Özvar, the head of the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), congratulated the young people and added, “99 percent of the quotas for higher education institutions have been filled, according to the results of the placement process.”

Noting that the number of vacancies, which was around 165,000 last year, decreased to 13,000, Özvar stated that changes such as the removal of the threshold of minimum rank in the university entrance exam has made universities more accessible to all.