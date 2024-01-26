82 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in a week

82 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in a week

ANKARA
82 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in a week

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” 82 terrorists in a week through domestic and cross-border operations, including in the northern regions of Iraq and Syria, against all terrorist organizations, a source from the Defense Ministry has said.

The total number of terrorists “neutralized” since Jan. 1, 2023, has reached 2,478, the senior official from the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The source highlighted ongoing attempts by the terrorists to disrupt the security and stability established in the operational zones in Syria, stating, "In the past week alone, there have been 17 harassment and attack attempts, resulting in the immediate and proportional response, and 56 terrorists were ‘neutralized.’”

“Thus, since Jan. 1, 2023, the total number of harassment and attack incidents has reached 577, with 1,661 terrorists ‘neutralized.’"

Türkiye stepped up its crackdown on terror groups in northern Iraq and Syria following the latest PKK attacks in recent days, claiming the lives of 21 Turkish soldiers. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., the U.K., and the EU.

The source also mentioned that Turkish forces will participate in certain phases of the Steadfast Defender-24 Exercise, NATO's largest military drill since the end of the Cold War.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

    Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

  2. Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

    Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

  3. Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

    Washington, Baghdad to discuss future of foreign troops in Iraq

  4. Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

    Hamas says war death toll soars past 26,000

  5. Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

    Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN
Recommended
Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan

Türkiye expects US to move on F16 sale: Erdoğan
6 killed, 33 injured in traffic accident in northern city

6 killed, 33 injured in traffic accident in northern city
Turkish, British top diplomats discuss conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine

Turkish, British top diplomats discuss conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine
US welcomes Erdoğans nod for Swedens NATO bid approval

US welcomes Erdoğan's nod for Sweden's NATO bid approval
Top security council addresses terrorism, Gaza crisis

Top security council addresses terrorism, Gaza crisis
TÜBİTAK opens programs to reverse brain drain

TÜBİTAK opens programs to reverse brain drain
Erdoğan discusses ICJ case on Israel with S African leader

Erdoğan discusses ICJ case on Israel with S African leader
WORLD Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

The U.N. top court on Friday said Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza and facilitate "urgently needed" humanitarian aid into the besieged territory, handing down rulings in a case that has drawn global attention.

ECONOMY Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

Red Sea attacks, Ukraine war disrupt global trade: UN

The U.N. trade body has sounded an alarm that global trade is being disrupted by attacks in the Red Sea, the war in Ukraine, and low water levels in the Panama Canal.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿