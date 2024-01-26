82 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in a week

ANKARA

Turkish security forces have “neutralized” 82 terrorists in a week through domestic and cross-border operations, including in the northern regions of Iraq and Syria, against all terrorist organizations, a source from the Defense Ministry has said.

The total number of terrorists “neutralized” since Jan. 1, 2023, has reached 2,478, the senior official from the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The source highlighted ongoing attempts by the terrorists to disrupt the security and stability established in the operational zones in Syria, stating, "In the past week alone, there have been 17 harassment and attack attempts, resulting in the immediate and proportional response, and 56 terrorists were ‘neutralized.’”

“Thus, since Jan. 1, 2023, the total number of harassment and attack incidents has reached 577, with 1,661 terrorists ‘neutralized.’"

Türkiye stepped up its crackdown on terror groups in northern Iraq and Syria following the latest PKK attacks in recent days, claiming the lives of 21 Turkish soldiers. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., the U.K., and the EU.

The source also mentioned that Turkish forces will participate in certain phases of the Steadfast Defender-24 Exercise, NATO's largest military drill since the end of the Cold War.