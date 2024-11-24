82 killed in three days of Pakistan sectarian violence

82 killed in three days of Pakistan sectarian violence

ISLAMABAD
82 killed in three days of Pakistan sectarian violence

Three days of bitter sectarian gunfights in northwestern Pakistan have killed at least 82 people and wounded 156 more, a local official said on Nov. 24.

Pakistan is a Sunni-majority country but Kurram district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, near the border with Afghanistan, has a large Shiite population and the communities have clashed for decades.

The latest bout of violence began on Nov. 21 when two separate convoys of Shiite Muslims traveling under police escort were ambushed, killing at least 43 and sparking two days of gun battles.

"The clashes and convoy attacks on Nov. 21, 22, and 23 have resulted in 82 fatalities and 156 injuries," said a local administration official speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Among the deceased 16 were Sunni, while 66 belonged to the Shia community," he told AFP.

Around 300 families fled on Nov. 23 as the gunfights with both light and heavy weapons continued into the night, however no fresh casualties were reported yesterday morning.

"The mobile network across Kurram remains suspended and traffic on the main highway is halted," said the local administration official.

Police have regularly struggled to stymy violence in Kurram, which was part of the semi-autonomous Federally Administered Tribal Areas until it was merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2018.

A security official in the provincial capital of Peshawar told AFP the negotiators' helicopter had come under fire as it arrived in the region, although no one was harmed.

"Our priority today is to broker a ceasefire between both sides. Once that is achieved, we can begin addressing the underlying issues," provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi said yesterday.

Last month at least 16 people, including three women and two children, were killed in a sectarian clash in Kurram.

Previous clashes in July and September killed dozens of people and ended only after a jirga, or tribal council, called a ceasefire.

 

 

sectarian violence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Violence against women betrayal of humanity: Erdoğan

Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan

    Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

    Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

  3. Bursa facility preserves genetic material of purebred Turkish dogs

    Bursa facility preserves genetic material of purebred Turkish dogs

  4. Iraq's population reaches nearly 45.5 million, census shows

    Iraq's population reaches nearly 45.5 million, census shows

  5. Iran preparing to respond to Israel’s attack, says aide to supreme leader

    Iran preparing to respond to Israel’s attack, says aide to supreme leader
Recommended
Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte
Iraqs population reaches nearly 45.5 million, census shows

Iraq's population reaches nearly 45.5 million, census shows
Iran preparing to respond to Israel’s attack, says aide to supreme leader

Iran preparing to respond to Israel’s attack, says aide to supreme leader
Ceasefire in Lebanon could come ‘within days’: Israeli envoy

Ceasefire in Lebanon could come ‘within days’: Israeli envoy
Le Pen threatens to topple French gov’t

Le Pen threatens to topple French gov’t
Pro-Russia candidate leads Romanian polls

Pro-Russia candidate leads Romanian polls
Georgias new parliament convenes after contested vote

Georgia's new parliament convenes after contested vote
WORLD Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

Türkiye priceless contributor to NATO: Rutte

In a growingly unpredictable world, Türkiye’s contribution to the collective security of NATO is invaluable, the chief of the alliance, Mark Rutte said, in his first visit to Ankara after taking office.

ECONOMY Oil production in Gabar expected to reach 70,000 barrels

Oil production in Gabar expected to reach 70,000 barrels

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has announced plans to increase oil production in the Gabar Mountain region of Şırnak to 70,000 barrels per day by the end of the year.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿