70 million-year-old gastropod fossil found in Turkey

  • March 04 2021 07:00:00

ADIYAMAN
A nearly 70-million-year-old fossil belonging to a gastropod was recently found in Turkey’s southeastern Adıyaman province.

A shepherd came across a relief-style figure on the rock in the Şahkolu village of Sıncık district, following which an examination was made by the Adıyaman Museum Directorate.

Noticing the fossil, Mehmet İz, the shepherd said that the fossil in the rock he was sitting on during the hunt caught his attention and informed the authorities.

It was determined that the figure is an animal fossil belonging to a generation of gastropods living mostly in seas, some in fresh and bitter waters and some on land.

Mehmet Alkan, director of the museum, said the fossil is about 20 cm long, and 7 cm wide. “Through research we found that this fossil has a history of about 70 million years,” he said.

Noting that the fossil belongs to the mollusc group, Alkan said that these fossils were found in non-shallow marine areas, lakes and lands.

