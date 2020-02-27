7 PKK/YPG terrorists neutralized in northern Syria

ANKARA

Turkish security forces neutralized seven PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the Defense Ministry said on Feb. 26.

The terrorists were trying to infiltrate into the area of "Operation Euphrates Shield," Turkey's anti-terror offensive in northern Syria, from the city of Manbij, the ministry said in a tweet.

It was found that the terrorists neutralized - including a senior terrorist - were from the Qandil region of northern Iraq, the statement added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry said on Feb. 26 that five PKK/YPG terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey.

The terrorists surrendered at border posts in Şırnak and Hakkari provinces, the ministry said in a statement.