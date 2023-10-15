7 dead as passenger bus overturns in Sivas

SİVAS

Seven people were killed, and 40 others injured in a traffic accident as a passenger bus overturned in the central Anatolian province of Sivas.

Local reports stated that that a passenger bus traveling from Istanbul to the eastern province of Van on Oct. 15 lost control on the slippery road due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the overturning of the bus. Numerous search and rescue teams dispatched to the scene managed to rescue trapped passengers by breaking the bus windows.

Authorities confirmed that all seven individuals were killed at the scene of the accident, while among the injured, two individuals, including the bus driver, are in critical condition.

"The bus was speeding. After entering the curve, the roads were wet, and the driver lost control, leading to the overturn. We found ourselves in this situation," passenger Vedat Taş told reporters.

According to the data issued by the traffic department of the General Directorate of Security, 2,253 people lost their lives in more than 411,000 traffic accidents in Türkiye in the first nine months of the year.