650-year-old Bible seized in Tekirdağ

TEKİRDAĞ

Two people were detained by the gendarmerie teams in the northwestern province of Tekirdağ over the seizure of a manuscript Bible, which is considered to be 650 years old.

It was reported that the suspects had been looking for customers to sell the Bible, which is embroidered on gazelle skin, for 3 million Turkish Liras.