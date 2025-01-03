600 million liras in jackpot divided among 3 lucky winners

ISTANBUL

In Türkiye's national New Year's Special Lottery draw, the grand prize of 600 million Turkish Liras ($17 million) has been shared among three lucky winners from Antalya, Bursa and İzmir.

The winning ticket was sold as three physical quarter tickets in the southern province of Antalya's Muratpaşa district, the northern province of Bursa's Osmangazi district and the western city of İzmir's Bergama district.

Under the prize distribution guarantee, the jackpot was evenly divided, granting 200 million liras to each ticket holder.

"The winner may wish to remain anonymous, but I’d love for them to visit us and take a photo with their winning ticket," said Ali Çobanoğlu, a 26-year veteran lottery vendor in Antalya.

In Bergama, Serkan Biberci, a retired vendor turned traveling lottery seller, celebrated his role in selling one of the winning tickets.

Similarly, Osmangazi vendor Mete Yenigün shared his joy. “I had a feeling this would happen. Congratulations to the winner — may they spend it happily!”