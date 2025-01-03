600 million liras in jackpot divided among 3 lucky winners

600 million liras in jackpot divided among 3 lucky winners

ISTANBUL
600 million liras in jackpot divided among 3 lucky winners

In Türkiye's national New Year's Special Lottery draw, the grand prize of 600 million Turkish Liras ($17 million) has been shared among three lucky winners from Antalya, Bursa and İzmir.

The winning ticket was sold as three physical quarter tickets in the southern province of Antalya's Muratpaşa district, the northern province of Bursa's Osmangazi district and the western city of İzmir's Bergama district.

Under the prize distribution guarantee, the jackpot was evenly divided, granting 200 million liras to each ticket holder.

"The winner may wish to remain anonymous, but I’d love for them to visit us and take a photo with their winning ticket," said Ali Çobanoğlu, a 26-year veteran lottery vendor in Antalya.

In Bergama, Serkan Biberci, a retired vendor turned traveling lottery seller, celebrated his role in selling one of the winning tickets.

Similarly, Osmangazi vendor Mete Yenigün shared his joy. “I had a feeling this would happen. Congratulations to the winner — may they spend it happily!”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

    Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

  2. Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

    Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

  3. Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters

    Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters

  4. Erdoğan: Türkiye will be 'proven right on Palestine as in Syria'

    Erdoğan: Türkiye will be 'proven right on Palestine as in Syria'

  5. Istanbul's urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study

    Istanbul's urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study
Recommended
Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters

Türkiye to carry out major military drill in territorial waters
Erdoğan: Türkiye will be proven right on Palestine as in Syria

Erdoğan: Türkiye will be 'proven right on Palestine as in Syria'
Istanbuls urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study

Istanbul's urban area grows 75 pct in 10 years: Study
DEM Party to continue talks with AKP, other parties on Jan 6

DEM Party to continue talks with AKP, other parties on Jan 6
420 women killed in Türkiye last year

420 women killed in Türkiye last year
Foreign fighters should be returned to home countries: Fidan

Foreign fighters should be returned to home countries: Fidan

Turkish Coast Guard catches over 55,000 migrants in 2024

Turkish Coast Guard catches over 55,000 migrants in 2024
WORLD Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

Blinken to visit South Korea with eye on political crisis

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit South Korea for talks next week, Seoul's Foreign Ministry said on Jan.3, with the country mired in political turmoil as its impeached president resists arrest.

ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports hit record $262 billion in 2024

Türkiye’s exports increased by 2.5 percent last year from 2023 to $262 billion in 2024, according to data from the Trade Ministry.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿