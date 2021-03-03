6.3-magnitude earthquake hits central Greece

ATHENS-Agence France-Presse

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit central Greece on March 3, the U.S. Geological Survey said, prompting residents in the city of Larissa to rush into the streets according to local media.

The Institute of Geodynamics in Athens said the quake, which could be felt across central and northern Greece, had measured at a magnitude of 6.0.

According to the Athens observatory, the epicenter of the quake was 21 kilometers (13 miles) south of the town of Elassona, near Larissa.



