5G auction to be held on Oct 16, says transport minister

Türkiye will hold its 5G tender on Oct 16, 2025, marking a major milestone in the country’s digital transformation efforts, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu has announced.

Mobile operators will begin offering 5G services starting April 1, 2026, he said.

The auction, organized by the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK), will allocate a total of 400 MHz across the 700 MHz and 3.5 GHz bands, according to the minister.

Eleven distinct frequency packages will be offered to eligible operators, with a minimum total bid value of $2.13 billion, Uraloğlu said.

Only operators currently authorized for GSM, IMT-2000/UMTS, or IMT services in Türkiye will be allowed to participate, the minister explained.

“Each company will bid independently, aiming to secure the most suitable spectrum for their strategic needs. Frequency fees will be payable in three equal installments,” he said.

The license period will be valid until Dec. 31, 2042, and starting from April 30, 2029, operators will contribute 5 percent of their annual revenue to BTK, according to Uraloğlı.

Uraloğlu emphasized that this development reflects Türkiye’s commitment to advancing its digital infrastructure and delivering high-quality mobile services to its citizens.

 

