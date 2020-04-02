552.5 million liras donated to Turkey's National Solidarity Campaign

  • April 02 2020 09:26:14

552.5 million liras donated to Turkey's National Solidarity Campaign

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
552.5 million liras donated to Turkeys National Solidarity Campaign

Turkey has collected 552.5 million Turkish liras ($82.4 million) so far as part of a National Solidarity Campaign to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus, according to its official website.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan launched a National Solidarity Campaign on March 30 to aid the fight against the novel coronavirus, donating seven months of his salary to the initiative.

He underlined that the aim of the campaign would be to provide additional support to low-income workers who are suffering financially due to measures taken against the spread of the disease.

After first appearing in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the virus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 176 countries and regions.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

    Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

  2. Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus

    Turks find unusual ways to prevent being infected with coronavirus

  3. Further curbs on travel considered

    Further curbs on travel considered

  4. Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases

    Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases

  5. Turkey sends coronavirus aid to Italy, Spain

    Turkey sends coronavirus aid to Italy, Spain
Recommended
US believes Iran was directly involved in killing of Iranian dissident in Turkey

US believes Iran was 'directly involved' in killing of Iranian dissident in Turkey
Turkish doctor succumbs to coronavirus

Turkish doctor succumbs to coronavirus

Erdoğan, Putin discuss COVID-19, Syria on phone

Erdoğan, Putin discuss COVID-19, Syria on phone
Turkish Airlines extends suspension of global flights

Turkish Airlines extends suspension of global flights
Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister

Over 8,800 confirmed coronavirus cases in Istanbul, says minister
Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases

Turkey’s coronavirus death toll rises to 277, with 15,679 total cases
WORLD Afghan, Taliban prisoner exchange to begin amid coronavirus

Afghan, Taliban prisoner exchange to begin amid coronavirus

Afghanistan will release some Taliban prisoners this week as part of confidence building measure crucial for the success of the peace deal signed between America and the Taliban to end nearly two decades of war, officials said on April 1.
ECONOMY UN foresees global economy to contract 0.9% in 2020

UN foresees global economy to contract 0.9% in 2020

The global economy could shrink 0.9% this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the U.N. Department of Economic and Social Affairs (U.N. DESA) said on April 1. 
SPORTS Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish head coach Fatih Terim discharged from hospital

Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray's manager Fatih Terim was discharged from the hospital on March 30 after seven days of treatment for coronavirus.