54-year-old cook to play at Women’s Football Süper Lig

  • March 16 2022 07:00:00

54-year-old cook to play at Women’s Football Süper Lig

DİYARBAKIR
54-year-old cook to play at Women’s Football Süper Lig

A 54-year-old cook, who started playing football professionally at the age of 48, has signed a contract with the southeastern province of Diyarbakır’s Amedspor to play at Turkcell Women’s Football Süper Lig.

“Süper Lig was my dream. Until now, I have not and will not give up and will proceed ahead,” Amedspor’s new striker Azize Ay said at the signing ceremony on March 14.

Football was Ay’s lifetime passion and dream. However, she could not pursue her passion until 2016 as she always faced obstacles from her family or the surroundings.

Six years ago, she started actualizing her dream to be on the pitch by signing with Diyarbekirspor. After two years, she was transferred to Ergani Makam Spor, where she would play for four years.

While scoring for Ergani, she also joined the Turkish Football Federation’s coaching courses. Finally, she succeeded in getting her coaching license on Feb. 8, and a month later, she received an offer to play for Amedspor in Süper Lig.

“My jersey number is 68, which represents my birth year. I will break a sweat for the success of Amedspor,” she said proudly.

But, she has two more targets to achieve. “Amedspor will play against Fenerbahçe in the coming days. I hope I will be on the pitch at that match,” she said.

Her other goal is to coach Fenerbahçe one day, which she announced at the diploma ceremony of the coaching course last February.

WORLD Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will not send any refugees back: Turkish president

    Turkey will not send any refugees back: Turkish president

  2. Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

    Eastern village at 1,800-meter altitude ‘swallowed’ by snow

  3. Turkey has evacuated almost 15,000 citizens from Ukraine: FM

    Turkey has evacuated almost 15,000 citizens from Ukraine: FM

  4. Experts optimistic as COVID cases decline

    Experts optimistic as COVID cases decline

  5. ‘Antiwar girl’ raises voice once again, condemns Russia-Ukraine war

    ‘Antiwar girl’ raises voice once again, condemns Russia-Ukraine war
Recommended
Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks

Thompson scores 38 to lead Warriors over Bucks
Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler

Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler
Chelsea accounts suspended as sanctions take hold

Chelsea accounts suspended as sanctions take hold
Galatasaray earns goalless draw at Barcelona

Galatasaray earns goalless draw at Barcelona
Galatasaray faces tough Barcelona test in Europa League

Galatasaray faces tough Barcelona test in Europa League
10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw

10-man Fenerbahçe holds Trabzonspor to draw
WORLD Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

Chinese virus cases climb, raise threat of trade disruption

Chinese authorities on Tuesday tightened anti-virus controls at ports, raising the risk of trade disruptions after some auto and electronics factories shut down as the government fights coronavirus outbreaks.

ECONOMY Russia limits exports of grains to ex-Soviet republics

Russia limits exports of grains to ex-Soviet republics

Russia has introduced restrictions on the export of grains, of which it is a major supplier, to four former Soviet countries to secure domestic supplies and avoid a spike in prices.
SPORTS 54-year-old cook to play at Women’s Football Süper Lig

54-year-old cook to play at Women’s Football Süper Lig

A 54-year-old cook, who started playing football professionally at the age of 48, has signed a contract with the southeastern province of Diyarbakır’s Amedspor to play at Turkcell Women’s Football Süper Lig.