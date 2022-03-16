54-year-old cook to play at Women’s Football Süper Lig

DİYARBAKIR

A 54-year-old cook, who started playing football professionally at the age of 48, has signed a contract with the southeastern province of Diyarbakır’s Amedspor to play at Turkcell Women’s Football Süper Lig.



“Süper Lig was my dream. Until now, I have not and will not give up and will proceed ahead,” Amedspor’s new striker Azize Ay said at the signing ceremony on March 14.

Football was Ay’s lifetime passion and dream. However, she could not pursue her passion until 2016 as she always faced obstacles from her family or the surroundings.

Six years ago, she started actualizing her dream to be on the pitch by signing with Diyarbekirspor. After two years, she was transferred to Ergani Makam Spor, where she would play for four years.

While scoring for Ergani, she also joined the Turkish Football Federation’s coaching courses. Finally, she succeeded in getting her coaching license on Feb. 8, and a month later, she received an offer to play for Amedspor in Süper Lig.

“My jersey number is 68, which represents my birth year. I will break a sweat for the success of Amedspor,” she said proudly.

But, she has two more targets to achieve. “Amedspor will play against Fenerbahçe in the coming days. I hope I will be on the pitch at that match,” she said.

Her other goal is to coach Fenerbahçe one day, which she announced at the diploma ceremony of the coaching course last February.