53 restaurants enter Michelin’s first Istanbul guide

ISTANBUL

A total of 53 restaurants have spotlighted in the selection of the Michelin’s first Istanbul Guide, with Fatih Tutak’s “Turk” the only place to receive two stars for its “exceptional cuisine.”

Located in the Şişli district on the European side, Turk “offers a modern and sophisticated stage for gourmets looking for typically Turkish flavors,” the guide said.

“The culinary preparations, which often feature delicate sour and smoked notes, the chef’s signature, are forthright, precise and more importantly, express the chef’s fondness of his region and his roots,” it added.

Four other restaurants, which share an attachment to Turkish products and flavors, received one Michelin star.

Located in the neighborhood of Yeniköy, Araka proposes an escapade away from the hustle and bustle of the city, according to the guide.

“On the menu, chef Zeynep Pınar Taşdemir creates a highly personal and audacious cuisine with a focus on seasonal vegetables and herbs.”

At Mikla, in the Beyoğlu district, the cuisine revisits Anatolian traditions with a touch of innovation. Celebrating all the richness and diversity of Turkish produce, the creations offer a flavor explosion, the guide said.

Located in the Modern Art Museum, Neolokal also serves a typically Anatolian repertoire.

“The daring techniques and culinary innovation result in dishes which are intended as a permanent bridge between tradition and modernity, just like the spicy cupcakes made from bulgur and a delicious chicken preparation, served with a creamy sauce, a seasoned chicken demi-glace and topped with crispy potato.”

Finally, Nicole, in the Beyoğlu district, “proposes a subtle cuisine, where traditional Turkish recipes rub shoulders with Middle-Eastern spices.”

Among these restaurants, 10 received a Bib Gourmand and four others were awarded one Michelin star. Neolokal added a “green star” to its “red star,” in recognition for its pioneering approach to sustainable gastronomy.

The Michelin Young Chef Award went to Mevlüt Özkaya at Mürver. The young chef, aged 33, has helmed the kitchens at this prestigious restaurant for two years and manages a particularly committed kitchen team with verve.

The Sunset Grill & Bar team received the Michelin Service Award. “The art of hospitality is defended by true professionals, with a deliciously olde-worlde style in which diners’ comfort and well-being are absolute priorities,” the guide said.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said the purpose of bringing such international awards to Türkiye is important to put Istanbul on the map as a gastronomy destination.