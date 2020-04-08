511 Turkish citizens from Iraq isolated over coronavirus

AFYONKARAHISAR- Anadolu Agency

A total of 511 Turkish nationals who arrived from Iraq were quarantined on April 7 for 14 days to prevent the spread of

the novel coronavirus, according to local sources.

The passengers, who arrived at noon at Esenboğa Airport in the capital Ankara, were transported to Afyonkarahisar province on 23 buses accompanied by police and gendarmerie.

In a bid to enforce social distancing, they were housed in single-room student dormitories after checking their temperatures.

While the police teams took security measures around the building, provincial municipality teams disinfected the buses.

Apart from general medical and other required support, psychologists and sociologists on duty will also support the citizens in quarantine.