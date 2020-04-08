511 Turkish citizens from Iraq isolated over coronavirus

  • April 08 2020 09:40:12

511 Turkish citizens from Iraq isolated over coronavirus

AFYONKARAHISAR- Anadolu Agency
511 Turkish citizens from Iraq isolated over coronavirus

A total of 511 Turkish nationals who arrived from Iraq were quarantined on April 7 for 14 days to prevent the spread of
the novel coronavirus, according to local sources.

The passengers, who arrived at noon at Esenboğa Airport in the capital Ankara, were transported to Afyonkarahisar province on 23 buses accompanied by police and gendarmerie.

In a bid to enforce social distancing, they were housed in single-room student dormitories after checking their temperatures.

While the police teams took security measures around the building, provincial municipality teams disinfected the buses.

Apart from general medical and other required support, psychologists and sociologists on duty will also support the citizens in quarantine.

 

 

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

    Istanbul nearly deserted during COVID-19 outbreak

  2. Turkish university begins passive immunization

    Turkish university begins passive immunization

  3. Turkey subjects lemon to export control amid COVID-19

    Turkey subjects lemon to export control amid COVID-19

  4. Turkey to send medical aid to Serbia

    Turkey to send medical aid to Serbia

  5. Coronavirus death toll rises to 725, with 34,109 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll rises to 725, with 34,109 total cases
Recommended
President Erdoğan marks Muslim holy night

President Erdoğan marks Muslim holy night
Turkish e-portal to map emotional impact of pandemic

Turkish e-portal to map emotional impact of pandemic
Turkish FM, counterparts discuss virus via video link

Turkish FM, counterparts discuss virus via video link
Parliament discusses new prisoner bill amid virus outbreak

Parliament discusses new prisoner bill amid virus outbreak
Demand for delivery services soar in Istanbul

Demand for delivery services soar in Istanbul
Gov’t launches program to protect homeless

Gov’t launches program to protect homeless
WORLD Twitters Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bn for COVID-19 relief effort

Twitter's Jack Dorsey pledges $1 bn for COVID-19 relief effort

Twitter co-founder and chief executive Jack Dorsey said on April 7 he was committing $1 billion of his personal fortune to coronavirus relief through his philanthropic fund.    
ECONOMY Global debt hits record high with $255T in 2019

Global debt hits record high with $255T in 2019

Global debt hit all-time high with $255 trillion in 2019, topping 322% of gross domestic product (GDP), the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on April 7. 
SPORTS Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Ex-Fenerbahçe player Radomir Antic dies at 71

Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahçe confirmed on April 6 that former player Radomir Antic passed away at 71.