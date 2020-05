507 Turkish citizens abroad died due to COVID-19: Minister

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's foreign minister on May 12 said that 507 Turkish citizens living abroad died due to the novel coronavirus.

Bodies of over 400 Turkish expats were already brought to Turkey, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said during an interview with the local broadcaster Akit TV.

