5 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq, Syria

  • March 01 2022 07:00:00

5 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq, Syria

ANKARA
5 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq, Syria

Security forces have “neutralized” five terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the Defense Ministry has announced.

In a statement released on Feb. 27, the ministry said that four PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralized after they opened harassing fire and attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria.

In separate incident, one PKK terrorist was neutralized in an airstrike in the Operation Pence-Kaplan area in northern Iraq, the ministry said.

The PKK has bases and hideouts in northern Iraq. The Turkish security forces have been launching operations against the terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.
Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry announced on Feb. 27 that a new anti-terror operation, dubbed Eren Kış-27, has been launched in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır. Some 1,100 personnel from the local Gendarmerie Commando and police special forces are taking part in the operation, according to the ministry.

WORLD Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades
MOST POPULAR

  1. Iconic mansion along Istanbul’s Bosphorus to be put up for sale for record price

    Iconic mansion along Istanbul’s Bosphorus to be put up for sale for record price

  2. Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles

    Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles

  3. Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

    Rents in Istanbul leap 98 percent

  4. People who took stand during ‘post-modern coup’ cannot be forgotten: Erdoğan

    People who took stand during ‘post-modern coup’ cannot be forgotten: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey continues phone diplomacy over war in Ukraine

    Turkey continues phone diplomacy over war in Ukraine
Recommended
Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles

Turkey blocks warships from Bosphorus, Dardanelles
New technologies cannot replace tour guiding, say tour guides

New technologies cannot replace tour guiding, say tour guides
Zambian promoting Aegean province with YouTube videos

Zambian promoting Aegean province with YouTube videos
Local man turns home into ‘Star Wars Museum’

Local man turns home into ‘Star Wars Museum’
Istanbul to witness snowfall again this week

Istanbul to witness snowfall again this week
Village muhtars come to metropolis to collect paper waste: Report

Village muhtars come to metropolis to collect paper waste: Report
Weekly incidence rates decline in largest cities

Weekly incidence rates decline in largest cities
WORLD Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

Thousands evacuate worst Australian floods in decades

Tens of thousands of people had been ordered to evacuate their homes by Tuesday and many more had been told to prepare to flee as parts of Australia’s southeast coast are inundated by the worst flooding in decades that has claimed at least nine lives.

ECONOMY Turkish economic growth surges to 11 pct in 2021

Turkish economic growth surges to 11 pct in 2021

The Turkish economy expanded 11 percent year on year in 2021 in line with market expectations, according to official data revealed on Feb. 28. 
SPORTS Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Swiatek dedicates victory to ‘suffering Ukraine’

Poland’s Iga Swiatek swept aside Anett Kontaveit in the Qatar Open final on Feb. 26 and dedicated her victory to “the people who are suffering in Ukraine.”