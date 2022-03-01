5 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Iraq, Syria

ANKARA

Security forces have “neutralized” five terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the Defense Ministry has announced.

In a statement released on Feb. 27, the ministry said that four PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralized after they opened harassing fire and attempted to infiltrate the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria.

In separate incident, one PKK terrorist was neutralized in an airstrike in the Operation Pence-Kaplan area in northern Iraq, the ministry said.

The PKK has bases and hideouts in northern Iraq. The Turkish security forces have been launching operations against the terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the EU. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry announced on Feb. 27 that a new anti-terror operation, dubbed Eren Kış-27, has been launched in the southeastern province of Diyarbakır. Some 1,100 personnel from the local Gendarmerie Commando and police special forces are taking part in the operation, according to the ministry.