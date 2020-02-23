5.9-magnitude earthquake in Iran strikes Turkey, kills nine

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

At least nine people were killed and 37 others injured on Feb. 23 in eastern Turkey when an earthquake hit the border region with Iran, authorities said.

Tremors from a 5.9-magnitude quake centered in northwestern Iran were also felt in Turkey's Van province.

Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the condition of nine of the injured is serious.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said some buildings were damaged in various villages in the Başkale district of the province.

He added the most damage-prone constructions in the area were mud houses which locals build.



The interior minister also briefed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan about the ongoing search and rescue efforts, according to the Presidential Communications Directorate.



Meanwhile, a magnitude-4.5 earthquake hit Turkey's central province of Konya, the country's disaster agency said on Feb. 23

The National Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) said the quake occurred at 1.26 a.m. local time in the Derebucak district at 14.76 kilometers (9 miles) beneath the ground.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Turkey has been hit with a series of earthquakes since the start of 2020.

A magnitude-5.4 quake Jan. 22 jolted Manisa, and Ankara was rattled Jan. 23 by a magnitude-4.5 tremor.

The worst quake took place Jan. 24 when eastern Elazığ province was hit with a magnitude-6.8 earthquake which killed 41 people and injured 1,600 others.

The tremors were also felt in neighboring countries, including Georgia and Syria.