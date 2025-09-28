5.4 magnitude quake strikes western Türkiye

KÜTAHYA

A 5.4 magnitude earthquake jolted the western province of Kütahya's Simav district on Sept. 28, Türkiye’s disaster management authority has reported.

The quake occurred at a shallow depth of 8.46 kilometers, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on Sept. 28. It was widely felt across western Türkiye, including major cities such as Istanbul, Bursa and İzmir.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that AFAD and other relevant authorities mobilized teams to conduct field inspections in the affected areas.

Speaking to daily Hürriyet, Professor Süleyman Pampal noted that western Türkiye is highly seismically active, referencing a 6.1 magnitude quake in neighboring Balıkesir’s Sındırgı on Aug. 10 that produced several aftershocks.

He explained that the Sındırgı fault extends eastward toward Simav.

This fault zone is prone to producing repeated earthquakes in the 5–6 magnitude range, though rarely reaching magnitude 7, the expert noted.

He described the area as fragile and warned that Western Anatolian faults, while usually producing moderate quakes, can have severe consequences if a larger quake occurs.

Seismology expert Professor Okan Tüysüz told private broadcaster NTV that aftershocks of up to magnitude 5 are possible, as stress in the region is elevated.

Türkiye sits on several active fault lines, making earthquakes relatively common. Experts stress that even moderate quakes in the quake-prone zones can trigger aftershocks over days or even weeks.