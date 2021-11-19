5.1-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkey's east

  • November 19 2021 16:04:00

ISTANBUL
A magnitude-5.1 earthquake struck Turkey’s eastern province of Erzurum, the country’s disaster authority announced on Nov. 19.

The quake shook Köprüköy district of the province at 3:40 p.m. local time, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

It occurred at a depth of 6.94 kilometers below the surface, it added.

The earthquake was also felt in nearby urban areas such as Ağrı, Diyarbakır and Muş. 

Erzurum Governor Okay Memiş told Anadolu Agency that they received a report that there was destruction in several villages due to the earthquake, adding that no casualties had been reported so far.

He noted that the teams of the Metropolitan Municipality and the Provincial Disaster and Emergency Directorate are also trying to reach the area.

Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum on Twitter said the ministry's provincial directorate teams were sent to the region to initiate the necessary investigations.

 

 

