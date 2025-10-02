Magnitude 5 quake rattles Marmara Sea, felt across Istanbul

Magnitude 5 quake rattles Marmara Sea, felt across Istanbul

ISTANBUL
Magnitude 5 quake rattles Marmara Sea, felt across Istanbul

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck the Marmara Sea on Oct. 2, with its epicenter located off the coast of the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s district of Marmaraereğlisi.

The quake was reportedly felt across Istanbul and surrounding areas.

According to the Istanbul Governor’s Office, no damage has been reported in the city.

“Our teams have begun inspections throughout Istanbul. Residents are advised to avoid buildings that may be unsafe and to follow updates from official authorities,” the office’s statement read.

Seismology expert Professor Okan Tüysüz, speaking to private broadcaster NTV, said the earthquake occurred south of the main fault line in the Marmara Sea.

“It is slightly far away from the 6.2-magnitude earthquake [in Istanbul],” he noted, emphasizing that the event is unlikely to signal a larger quake.

Tüysüz also pointed out that the Marmara Sea contains multiple fault lines, one of which may have slipped.

In the region, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul on April 23, followed by a 6.1 magnitude quake in the western city of Balıkesir on Aug. 10. Most recently, a 5.4 magnitude tremor also jolted the western province of Kütahya on Sept. 28.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye

Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye
LATEST NEWS

  1. Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye

    Indefinite alimony back on the agenda in Türkiye

  2. International Energy Agency chief receives top honors in Portugal, Belgium

    International Energy Agency chief receives top honors in Portugal, Belgium

  3. Istanbul court orders rearrest of talent manager in Gezi Park trial

    Istanbul court orders rearrest of talent manager in Gezi Park trial

  4. Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

    Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

  5. US Treasury chief says 'fully prepared' to support Argentina

    US Treasury chief says 'fully prepared' to support Argentina
Recommended
Istanbul court orders rearrest of talent manager in Gezi Park trial

Istanbul court orders rearrest of talent manager in Gezi Park trial
Apples flourish in remote village’s unique microclimate zone

Apples flourish in remote village’s unique microclimate zone
Int’l Black Sea biodiversity project aims to raise public awareness

Int’l Black Sea biodiversity project aims to raise public awareness
Turkish intel detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad

Turkish intel detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad
Türkiye closely monitors detained citizens after Israel intercepts Gaza aid flotilla

Türkiye closely monitors detained citizens after Israel intercepts Gaza aid flotilla
Türkiye curses Israeli operation on Sumud flotilla, launches probe

Türkiye curses Israeli operation on Sumud flotilla, launches probe
WORLD International Energy Agency chief receives top honors in Portugal, Belgium

International Energy Agency chief receives top honors in Portugal, Belgium

Fatih Birol, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA), has been awarded some of the highest honors by Portugal and Belgium, recognizing his global leadership in energy security.
ECONOMY Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Turkish state petroleum company to operate 2 oil fields in Kazakhstan

Türkiye is preparing to sign a new contract to operate two new oil fields with Kazakhstan, the CEO of Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) has announced.  
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿