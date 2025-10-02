Magnitude 5 quake rattles Marmara Sea, felt across Istanbul

ISTANBUL

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck the Marmara Sea on Oct. 2, with its epicenter located off the coast of the northwestern province of Tekirdağ’s district of Marmaraereğlisi.

The quake was reportedly felt across Istanbul and surrounding areas.

According to the Istanbul Governor’s Office, no damage has been reported in the city.

“Our teams have begun inspections throughout Istanbul. Residents are advised to avoid buildings that may be unsafe and to follow updates from official authorities,” the office’s statement read.

Seismology expert Professor Okan Tüysüz, speaking to private broadcaster NTV, said the earthquake occurred south of the main fault line in the Marmara Sea.

“It is slightly far away from the 6.2-magnitude earthquake [in Istanbul],” he noted, emphasizing that the event is unlikely to signal a larger quake.

Tüysüz also pointed out that the Marmara Sea contains multiple fault lines, one of which may have slipped.

In the region, a 6.2 magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul on April 23, followed by a 6.1 magnitude quake in the western city of Balıkesir on Aug. 10. Most recently, a 5.4 magnitude tremor also jolted the western province of Kütahya on Sept. 28.