4th Harry Potter store in the world to open in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The globally renowned work of author J.K. Rowling, the Harry Potter series, will soon be represented in Istanbul with the opening of the fourth Wizarding World store worldwide.

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to unveil the fourth global emporium of the Wizarding World in Istanbul, nestled within the expansive 200-square-meter confines of Mall of Istanbul on the European side.

Scheduled for inauguration on Dec. 16, the Wizarding World will showcase an extensive array of nearly 1,500 artifacts curated from the realms of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series.

The interior design of the store has been meticulously crafted to reflect the captivating ambiance of the Harry Potter universe. Adorned with excerpts from pivotal scenes of the series on its walls, iconic character figurines showcased in its windows and attention-grabbing details, the store promises an immersive experience.

Visitors to the store will have the opportunity to partake in exclusive Harry Potter-themed activities such as "Wand Selection," "Sorting Hat Sorting for Hogwarts Houses," "Trying on the Invisibility Cloak" and "Capturing Moments at Platform 9 ¾."