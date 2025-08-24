45 Turkish construction firms ranked among world's top 250

ANKARA
Some 45 Turkish contractors have made it to the Engineering News-Record (ENR) magazine’s Top 250 International Contractors list, according to a statement by the Turkish Trade Ministry.

Turkish contractors working around the world secured their place among the top. The number of Turkish contractors in the top 250 rose from 43 to 45 this year, the ministry said.

“China ranks first with 76 companies, followed by Türkiye with 45 — the value of global projects the 45 Turkish contractors undertook last year reached $20.8 billion,” the statement read.

Turkish contractors’ share of the total project value of the top 250 was 4.2 percent, which placed the country in the ninth place, ahead of the Netherlands, Sweden and Germany.

Meanwhile, Chinese contractors ranked first with a total project size of $127.4 billion.

“Eight Turkish companies made it into the top 100 on the 2025 list,” according to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

“The total project value of the top 250 global contractors climbed only 0.5 percent to $501.2 billion due to political uncertainties, rising labor and land costs,” it noted.

“As of today, Turkish contractors undertook a total of 12,641 projects worth over $544.9 billion in 137 countries since 1972 … through bilateral contracts and trade delegations in key markets like Libya, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia, we are supporting the contracting sector, while also aiming to play an active role in the reconstruction of Ukraine and Syria,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, eight Turkish engineering firms made it to the ENR magazine’s Top 225 International Design Firms list.

 

Japanese PM Ishiba bounces back in polls
