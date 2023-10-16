45.5 mln tons of waste reintegrated into economy: Minister

KAYSERİ

Türkiye has brought approximately 45.5 million tons of waste into the economy through recycling, Environment, Urbanism and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has said.

"These objects, which we once described as waste, totaling 45.5 million tons, have now been integrated into the economy. When we assess this from an economic perspective, it amounts to nearly $4 billion within the span of seven years. Moreover, 43 million trees were saved from being cut down. This alone is a compelling reason for us to embrace the zero-waste principle," Özhaseki stated during his speech at the Century of Türkiye Green Transformation Summit in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri on Oct. 14.

Noting that the "Zero Waste" Project that commenced in 2017 spearheaded the recycling effort, Özhaseki said that Türkiye has emerged as a global standard in this regard.

He added that the public garden initiative has brought 80 million square meters of green space to urban areas.

Pointing out that facilitating green transformation is not merely a preference but an imperative, Özhaseki stressed the recent surge in environmental crises stemming from climate change, such as droughts, forest fires, floods and the issue of marine mucilage.

"In recent days, we've witnessed a plethora of news reports. On one hand, we're seeing floods during seasonal transitions, and there are unsettling and heartbreaking wildfires during summer months. The menace of marine mucilage emerges, and from another corner, we hear about droughts. These occurrences are escalating with great intensity. The underlying cause is quite clear: As humankind evolved, it shifted from harmonious coexistence with nature in a balanced equilibrium to a trajectory of rapid urbanization, particularly triggered by the industrial revolution."

"Populations, millions of people, began to cluster in specific areas. Overproduction commenced. The world is putting in significant efforts, and our country is making substantial contributions. Frankly, as Türkiye, we are doing our part. When examining the rankings of countries contributing to environmental pollution, Türkiye stands far behind," he said.