45.5 mln tons of waste reintegrated into economy: Minister

45.5 mln tons of waste reintegrated into economy: Minister

KAYSERİ
45.5 mln tons of waste reintegrated into economy: Minister

Türkiye has brought approximately 45.5 million tons of waste into the economy through recycling, Environment, Urbanism and Climate Change Minister Mehmet Özhaseki has said.

"These objects, which we once described as waste, totaling 45.5 million tons, have now been integrated into the economy. When we assess this from an economic perspective, it amounts to nearly $4 billion within the span of seven years. Moreover, 43 million trees were saved from being cut down. This alone is a compelling reason for us to embrace the zero-waste principle," Özhaseki stated during his speech at the Century of Türkiye Green Transformation Summit in the central Anatolian province of Kayseri on Oct. 14.

Noting that the "Zero Waste" Project that commenced in 2017 spearheaded the recycling effort, Özhaseki said that Türkiye has emerged as a global standard in this regard.

He added that the public garden initiative has brought 80 million square meters of green space to urban areas.

Pointing out that facilitating green transformation is not merely a preference but an imperative, Özhaseki stressed the recent surge in environmental crises stemming from climate change, such as droughts, forest fires, floods and the issue of marine mucilage.

"In recent days, we've witnessed a plethora of news reports. On one hand, we're seeing floods during seasonal transitions, and there are unsettling and heartbreaking wildfires during summer months. The menace of marine mucilage emerges, and from another corner, we hear about droughts. These occurrences are escalating with great intensity. The underlying cause is quite clear: As humankind evolved, it shifted from harmonious coexistence with nature in a balanced equilibrium to a trajectory of rapid urbanization, particularly triggered by the industrial revolution."

"Populations, millions of people, began to cluster in specific areas. Overproduction commenced. The world is putting in significant efforts, and our country is making substantial contributions. Frankly, as Türkiye, we are doing our part. When examining the rankings of countries contributing to environmental pollution, Türkiye stands far behind," he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war
LATEST NEWS

  1. China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

    China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

  2. Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

    Polish opposition leader Tusk declares win after exit poll shows ruling conservatives lose majority

  3. Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime

    Muslim boy killed and woman wounded in Illinois hate crime

  4. One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack

    One million Gazans flee as Israel readies for ground attack

  5. IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

    IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat
Recommended
Artist paints on quake-hit Hatay

Artist paints on quake-hit Hatay
Historic Levantine mansion to open doors in 2024

Historic Levantine mansion to open doors in 2024
YSP rebrands as HEDEP

YSP rebrands as HEDEP
CHPs Özel calls for renewed alliances in local polls

CHP's Özel calls for renewed alliances in local polls
Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties

Turkish, Greek diplomats set for talks to improve ties
Parliament speaker intensifies diplomatic efforts amid Gaza war

Parliament speaker intensifies diplomatic efforts amid Gaza war
WORLD China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

China prepares for summit under shadow of Israel-Gaza war

China prepared on Monday to host representatives of 130 countries for a forum that will be overshadowed by the Israel-Gaza war, as an increasingly assertive Beijing is asked to help de-escalate the violence.

ECONOMY IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

IMF agrees funding boost, extra Africa board seat

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced member nations agreed to increase their contributions to the global lender and give sub-Saharan Africa a third seat on its executive board at its first meetings on the continent since 1973.

SPORTS Lutsenko claims victory in Tour of Türkiye

Lutsenko claims victory in Tour of Türkiye

The 58th Presidential Tour of Türkiye (TUR) concluded on Oct. 15 in Istanbul’s historic Sultanahmet Square, with Alexey Lutsenko of Kazakhstan's Astana team claiming the winner’s turquoise jersey.