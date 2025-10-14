43 miners remembered on third anniversary of Amasra mine blast

A commemorative ceremony has been held in the northern province of Bartın’s Amasra district to honor 43 miners who lost their lives in an explosion at a coal mine on Oct. 14, 2022.

Officials, mine workers and families of the victims gathered at the entrance of the mine shaft for the memorial, where flowers were placed on helmets displayed in front of the miners’ monument.

Speaking to reporters, Bartın Governor Nurtaç Arslan said the pain of losing 43 miners “remains as fresh as the first day,” adding that such tragedies must never happen again.

“These incidents remind us once more of the importance of occupational safety measures, both on an individual and institutional level,” she said.

The ceremony was attended by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Bartın lawmaker Yusuf Ziya Aldatmaz, local officials, union representatives and dozens of miners.

The explosion occurred at the Turkish Hard Coal Enterprises' (TTK) facility in Amasra, killing 41 miners instantly. Two others later died in hospital from their injuries, bringing the death toll to 43.

Issuing a statement to mark the third anniversary, the Union of Chambers of Turkish Engineers and Architects (TMMOB) urged accountability for the disaster.

In March, a court delivered its verdict in the mine blast case, sentencing 20 defendants to prison terms of up to 17 years. However, the court acquitted three defendants, including the TTK’s Amasra deputy head, Salih Atmaca, who were found not guilty, sparking strong reactions from the victims' families.

