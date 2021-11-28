41 citizens evacuated from South Africa due to new COVID variant

ANKARA

Alamy Photo

Turkey evacuated some 41 of its nationals on Nov. 28 from South Africa, after it has imposed travel restrictions due the "omicron" variant which WHO designated as a “variant of concern."

A special arranged Turkish Airlines flight carrying Turkish citizens from Cape Town and Johannesburg arrived in Istanbul.

The citizens will be put under quarantine for 14 days. They will also need to submit a negative PCR test to end their quarantine.

"As of [Nov. 27], all passenger flights from South Africa to Turkey are suspended until further notice. (Ambulance, private and cargo flights are permitted.)," Turkish Embassy in Pretoria said in a tweet.

In a statement on Nov. 26, the WHO designated it as a “variant of concern,” naming it “omicron” after a letter in the Greek alphabet.

After convening a group of experts to assess the data, the U.N. health agency said that “preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant,” as compared to other variants.

“The number of cases of this variant appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa,” the WHO said.

It appears to have a high number of mutations — about 30 — in the coronavirus’ spike protein, which could affect how easily it spreads to people.

Sharon Peacock, who has led genetic sequencing of COVID-19 in Britain at the University of Cambridge, said the data so far suggest the new variant has mutations “consistent with enhanced transmissibility,” but said that “the significance of many of the mutations is still not known.”

Scientists know that omicron is genetically distinct from previous variants including the beta and delta variants, but do not know if these genetic changes make it any more transmissible or dangerous. So far, there is no indication the variant causes more severe disease.

It will likely take weeks to sort out if omicron is more infectious and if vaccines are still effective against it.

The coronavirus mutates as it spreads and many new variants, including those with worrying genetic changes, often just die out. Scientists monitor COVID-19 sequences for mutations that could make the disease more transmissible or deadly, but they cannot determine that simply by looking at the virus.