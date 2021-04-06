400-year-old castle to regain its former glory

Within the scope of a project, restoration works will begin to revive a 400-year-old castle located near the Van-Hakkâri highway in Turkey’s east, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported on April 5.

Hoşap Castle, which was built in the 16th century on the foundation of a Urartian castle and served as a palace for many years, will be restored to its former glory by clearing the abandoned structures around it.

The abandoned structures around the historical castle and the surrounding workplaces will be rebuilt with Ottoman and Seljuk architecture within the scope of a project worth 30 million Turkish Liras ($3.6 million).

The historical site, which is one of the 13 castles in the country with a “chateau” appearance and resembles an eagle’s nest since it was built on high rocks, is expected to increase the tourism activity in the region after the restoration.

The recreation and landscape work will be carried out in accordance with the historical texture of the castle on an area of 35,000 square meters in line with the first phase of the project.

Built on a steep rock mass in the northwest of Hoşap River, the castle consists of an inner castle and an outer castle on the north side.

Dating back to the Urartu period and built by Mahmudi Bey from the Ottoman Empire, the site has survived to the present day.

The foundation stones of the Hoşap Castle’s entrance bastion bear the characteristics of Urartu masonry.

The medieval fortress of the 17th century has largely destroyed and covered up the Urartian ruins.

