40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse

40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse

ISTANBUL
40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse

The police apprehended 40 individuals believed to have links to an attempted terrorist attack on an Istanbul courthouse, resulting in the death of a woman, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

A man and woman attacked a security checkpoint at the Cağlayan courthouse in Istanbul and then were killed in an exchange of fire, with the attackers identified as members of the DHKP-C, a far-left group considered a terrorist organization in Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

A woman injured during the incident later succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Responding to the allegations regarding explosive devices found in the bag of the killed terrorists, Yerlikaya stated that the police did not report such a situation to his ministry.

From June 1, 2023, to Feb. 6, the security forces have conducted 335 operations against left-wing terrorist organizations, he said. These operations resulted in the detention of 269 DHKP-C members, with 30 of them being arrested, 137 placed under judicial control and six “neutralized,” Yerlikaya added. Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Conducting an on-site examination at the courthouse, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç explained that the assailants initially attempted to enter the courthouse through another door but then redirected to the incident location after encountering security hurdles.

Tunç revealed that two terrorists were killed in the confrontation with the police, and three police officers and five others were injured.

The minister disclosed that one of the killed terrorists was previously sentenced to 15 years for armed terrorist group membership in 2004, released after serving the sentence. The other terrorist is currently undergoing the trial process for membership in a terrorist organization.

Referring to a previous terrorist attack by DHKP-C at the same courthouse in 2015, resulting in the death of prosecutor Mehmet Selim Kiraz, Tunç suggested that the recent attack might have had similar intentions.

Meanwhile, EU Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi condemned the terrorist attack in a message.

"I strongly condemn today's terrorist outside the Çağlayan courthouse in Istanbul. The European Union stands with Türkiye in its fight against terrorism,” he wrote.

Caglayan,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

    Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

  2. UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

    UN says $4 bn needed to aid those impacted by Sudan war

  3. 'Massive' Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine

    'Massive' Russian air attack kills at least four in Ukraine

  4. 40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse

    40 suspects detained after attack on Istanbul courthouse

  5. Over 20 killed in twin blasts on eve of Pakistan election

    Over 20 killed in twin blasts on eve of Pakistan election
Recommended
Families seek help in hunt for missing in Feb 6 quakes

Families seek help in hunt for missing in Feb 6 quakes
IFRC warns of funding shortfall in earthquake relief efforts

IFRC warns of funding shortfall in earthquake relief efforts
Quake-stricken provinces rally for recovery

Quake-stricken provinces rally for recovery
Türkiyes population hits 85.37 mln, growth at 15-year low

Türkiye's population hits 85.37 mln, growth at 15-year low
CHP leader criticizes govt response to Feb 6 earthquake

CHP leader criticizes gov't response to Feb 6 earthquake
Erdoğan unveils infrastructure plans for earthquake zone

Erdoğan unveils infrastructure plans for earthquake zone
WORLD Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

Blinken meets Israeli PM for talks on Gaza truce plan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday to push for a ceasefire as the Gaza war enters its fifth month.
ECONOMY Mileis economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress

Milei's economic reforms stall in Argentina Congress

Argentine President Javier Milei was dealt a major setback in parliament Tuesday when his deeply controversial deregulatory reform package was prevented from advancing and sent back for a rewrite, legislators said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿