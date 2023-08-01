4 Turkish ports among global top 100 ranking: Minister

ISTANBUL

The ports of Ambarlı, Kocaeli, Mersin, and Tekirdağ have been ranked in Lloyd's List "World's Top 100 Ports," one of the oldest and most prominent maritime publications in the world, Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced.

In the world’s top 100 ports report prepared by Lloyd's List, four ports from Türkiye made it into the ranking in 2022.

Container handling ports located within the administrative boundaries of Ambarlı, Kocaeli, Mersin and Tekirdağ port authorities were ranked among the world's best in the evaluation made according to their handling numbers.

While Ambarlı Port ranked 74th in the list, Kocaeli Port ranked 89th, Mersin Port ranked 92nd and Tekirdağ Port took the last place in the list.

This development is an indicator of Türkiye’s strength in maritime trade and how competitive the country’s ports are in the international arena, Uraloğlu stated.

The inclusion of four Turkish ports in the list will have a positive impact on the country's economy and logistics sector and will strengthen Türkiye’s role in global trade, the minister added.

The Lloyd's List report is a prestigious reference for the maritime industry and is recognized for its objective assessment of the world's best ports.